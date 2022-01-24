Finance Partner Sheel Patel Joins King & Spalding in New York

"Finding talented and driven partners like Sheel fits the core part of our strategy of providing clients access to top-tier counsel who can advise them on their most challenging and complex financing transactions," said Todd Holleman, head of the firm's CFI practice group. "He will add depth to our finance bench and be a valuable resource to our clients who are seeking opportunities to put their uninvested capital to work."

Patel has more than a decade of experience working on complex commercial financing transactions across diverse industries. He routinely represents private capital providers, financial institutions, private equity sponsors, and corporate borrowers on cutting-edge leveraged and investment-grade financing transactions, asset-based financing transactions, mezzanine lending, high yield issuances, event-driven and opportunistic financing transactions, as well as special situations, workouts, restructurings, and insolvency matters.

"Sheel has a well-rounded practice and impressive financial pedigree, and comes highly recommended to us by clients and partners who have worked with him and know him personally," said Jennifer Daly, head of the firm's Private Credit and Special Situations team. "Our practice is extremely busy and so we are excited to add Sheel who has terrific relationships with a number of mutual clients to the team."

Patel, who joins the firm from Jones Day, received his undergraduate degree from Tulane University and his JD from Hofstra University, magna cum laude.

"King & Spalding's tight-knit global platform allows lawyers the opportunity to provide their clients with unified, sophisticated and comprehensive legal advice," Patel said. "Its collegial and entrepreneurial culture is what drew me to the firm and its depth and experience across all types of complex financing transactions and restructuring matters is highly synergistic to my practice."

Earlier this month, structured finance partner David Ridenour also joined the firm's CFI practice in its Washington, D.C., office.

