Finance professionals and industry leaders to converge at REVx 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AvidXchange, the leading provider of accounts payable (AP) and payment automation solutions for the middle market, today announced that REVx 2020 will take place in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., June 2-3. REVx gathers industry leaders, AP experts and finance professionals together with AvidXchange customers and partners for a two-day experience to explore AP and payments automation and building the right financial technology stack in today's digitally driven workplace.

REVx lifts the lid on industry issues faced by financial professionals to spark innovative thinking, educate on the value of automation, and deliver practical solutions to help businesses modernize their back office. Attendees will receive hands-on training, networking opportunities with more than 400 peers and opportunities to earn Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits.

Keynote speakers like Frank Abagnale, one of the world's most respected authorities on forgery, embezzlement and secure documents, and Captain Scott Kelly, record holder for the single longest space mission by an American astronaut will join the REVx stage to share their unique stories and offer actionable insights to eventgoers.

"REVx brings together everyone from fintech thought leaders to companies just beginning to explore the impact of automation so we can have open dialogue about the future of the industry and its challenges," said Michael Praeger, CEO and Co-Founder of AvidXchange. "It's the only event that addresses high level topics like emerging technology trends while also showing attendees how they can completely change the way they pay bills."

"AvidXchange truly knows what it means to host an event. REVx 2019 was an amazing experience," said Yeng Xiong, Sourcing and Payable Supervisor at Allen Tate Realtors. "I came back with so many takeaways for both my personal and professional growth. I can't wait to see what's in store for REVx 2020."

In 2019, more than 330 customers, prospects and partners gathered at REVx. This year, an anticipated 400+ finance professionals will have access to more than 25 sessions across five different tracks discussing industry best practices, product insights, executive planning and analysis, and the impact of automation. New this year, REVx will also include a BankTEL track specifically for financial services institutions looking to explore the future of automating AP.

Visit www.REVx20.com to register now.

About AvidXchange™

AvidXchange is the industry leader in automating invoice and payment processes for mid-market businesses. Founded in the year 2000, AvidXchange processes 9.5 million payments annually across its network of more than 500,000 suppliers, transforming the way 5,500 customers in North America pay their bills. AvidXchange is distinguished as a global fintech unicorn and one of the fastest growing technology companies in the U.S. with 1,300 employees in seven office locations. For more information, visit www.AvidXchange.com.

SOURCE AvidXchange

Related Links

http://www.avidxchange.com

