Finance, Utilities, and Retail Companies in Mexico Lead the Way in Automation with 27% of Business Processes Automated

MEXICO CITY, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) reports that according to a study conducted by IDC, the vast majority of organizations in Mexico invest up to 20% of their total IT budget in automation solutions. The growing trend of acquiring process automation solutions is reflected in the budgets allocated by the companies surveyed by the consulting firm: 54% of the companies surveyed consider that by 2024, their budgets will grow up to 30%, in the quest to be more efficient and increase their productivity.

"We know that productivity and efficiency are the main reasons why companies decide to adopt automation solutions in their processes and at Appian we have the best practices, the latest technology and the knowledge to help them achieve their goals," says Miguel Gonzalez Serrano, Area Vice President of Southern Europe at Appian.

Nearly 80% of the executives surveyed in Mexico say it is a priority to invest in software solutions that not only streamline their individual tasks but also foster collaboration between employees. According to the analyst firm, 45% of companies in Mexico are already applying automation to:

Improve customer experience, through communication channels and customer interaction.

Increase the transparency and efficiency of their organization, optimizing supply chain, regulatory compliance, procurement processes and risk management.

Help human resource management onboard new employees faster and manage working hours.

From an industry perspective, the most automated companies with more than 27% of their processes automated are in finance, utilities and retail. The automation technologies that more than 74% of surveyed companies in Mexico have adopted are intelligent document processing (IDP) , robotic process automation (RPA) and process automation software.

Organizations in Mexico have shown positive progress. Nearly 80% have some automation and just over 50% have fully automated processes, especially in industries such as finance and supply chain. In terms of automation adoption maturity, 49% of organizations are in the first three of five maturity stages: 3% at the Ad Hoc level, 18% at the Opportunistic level and 28% at the Repeatable level; while 26% are already at a Managed level, and 24% at a Culture of Innovation.

"Mexican companies are aware of the importance of automation and are implementing it in a productive way, benefiting their profitability without neglecting their responsibility to their employees and transparency with their customers and partners," adds Claudia Medina, Senior Manager of Enterprise Solutions, IDC Mexico, and Software and Cloud Domain Leader at IDC Latin America.

The study also demonstrates companies' concerns about cybersecurity and information availability; data generation, processing and management; and highlights organizational culture and training. Leaders in these organizations are focused on generating growth plans to increase employee productivity and assign them more strategic tasks or provide more personalized customer service.

For the analysis, IDC surveyed decision makers and executives with a strong influence on IT investment decisions at 88 organizations in Mexico in the consumer goods manufacturing, finance, public sector, retail, utilities, health sciences and telecommunications industries. The sizes of these companies correspond to the category of more than 2,000 employees as of January 2024.

Click here to access the full IDC Study in Spanish on "Process Automation: State of Adoption by Mexican Companies."

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]

