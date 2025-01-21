FinanceBuzz Announces 2025 Credit Card Awards Winners

News provided byFinanceBuzz
DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FinanceBuzz, a personal finance website focused on helping consumers build financial confidence, announced the winners of its first annual credit card awards.
The FinanceBuzz Best of 2025 Credit Cards Awards highlight the brand's top credit card recommendations for a variety of consumers, including students, travelers, business owners, and anyone trying to get ahead of their finances in 2025.
"At FinanceBuzz, our mission is to provide resources and support to help people navigate the complexities of personal finance," said Tracy Odell, SVP of Content at FinanceBuzz. "These awards help simplify the decision of which credit card to pick by narrowing the choices down to just the best of the best. We've chosen categories that align with the everyday situations people find themselves in when they're considering opening a credit card."
To compile the list of winners in 29 award categories, the FinanceBuzz editors and personal finance experts reviewed more than 270 credit cards from all major issuers against an in-depth scoring methodology designed to objectively measure value to consumers.
The 2025 awards showcase FinanceBuzz's top recommendations for travel, cash back & rewards, 0% intro APR, student, credit builder, and business credit cards.
Please visit the FinanceBuzz Best of 2025 Credit Card Awards page to see the full list of award winners and scoring methodology.
2025 Award Winners:
Travel
- Best Overall: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
- Best Premium Card: Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
- Best Airline Credit Card: United℠ Explorer Card
- Best Hotel Credit Card: The World of Hyatt Credit Card
- Best for No Annual Fee: Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card
- Best for Simple Travel Rewards: Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
- Best for Lounge Access: Chase Sapphire Reserve®
- Best for Everyday Spending: Citi Strata Premier℠ Card
- Best for Luxury Travel: The Platinum Card® from American Express
Cash Back & Rewards
- Best Overall: Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
- Best for Dining Out: Chase Freedom Unlimited®
- Best for Food Delivery: American Express® Gold Card
- Best for Groceries: Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
- Best for Streaming: U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card
- Best for Gas: Citi Custom Cash® Card
0% Intro APR
- Best Overall: Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
- Best for Balance Transfers: Citi Simplicity® Card
- Best for Intro APR and Rewards: Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card
Student
- Best Overall: Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards Credit Card
- Best for Building Credit: Discover it® Student Chrome
- Best for Living Off Campus: Capital One Savor Student Cash Rewards Credit Card
- Best for Flat-Rate Cash Back: Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards Credit Card for Students
Credit Builder
- Best Overall: Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card
- Best for No Credit: Chase Freedom Rise®
Business
- Best Overall: Capital One Venture X Business
- Best for Solopreneurs: Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
- Best for a Brick & Mortar Business: Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card
- Best for an Online Business: American Express® Business Gold Card
- Best for No Annual Fee: The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card
About FinanceBuzz:
FinanceBuzz offers the expert resources and support necessary to navigate the complexities of personal finance. FinanceBuzz empowers consumers to build financial confidence at every life stage, via its personal finance website covering a wide range of topics including credit cards, insurance, banking, investing, retirement, and more.
FinanceBuzz, a Launch Potato brand, was founded in 2016 and the company is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL. For more information, visit FinanceBuzz.com.
