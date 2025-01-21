FinanceBuzz Announces 2025 Credit Card Awards Winners

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FinanceBuzz, a personal finance website focused on helping consumers build financial confidence, announced the winners of its first annual credit card awards .

The FinanceBuzz Best of 2025 Credit Cards Awards highlight the brand's top credit card recommendations for a variety of consumers, including students, travelers, business owners, and anyone trying to get ahead of their finances in 2025.

FinanceBuzz

"At FinanceBuzz, our mission is to provide resources and support to help people navigate the complexities of personal finance," said Tracy Odell, SVP of Content at FinanceBuzz. "These awards help simplify the decision of which credit card to pick by narrowing the choices down to just the best of the best. We've chosen categories that align with the everyday situations people find themselves in when they're considering opening a credit card."

To compile the list of winners in 29 award categories, the FinanceBuzz editors and personal finance experts reviewed more than 270 credit cards from all major issuers against an in-depth scoring methodology designed to objectively measure value to consumers.

The 2025 awards showcase FinanceBuzz's top recommendations for travel, cash back & rewards, 0% intro APR, student, credit builder, and business credit cards.

Please visit the FinanceBuzz Best of 2025 Credit Card Awards page to see the full list of award winners and scoring methodology.

2025 Award Winners:

Travel

Best Overall: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Best Premium Card: Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Best Airline Credit Card: United℠ Explorer Card

Best Hotel Credit Card: The World of Hyatt Credit Card

Best for No Annual Fee: Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card

Best for Simple Travel Rewards: Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Best for Lounge Access: Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Best for Everyday Spending: Citi Strata Premier℠ Card

Best for Luxury Travel: The Platinum Card® from American Express

Cash Back & Rewards

Best Overall: Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Best for Dining Out: Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Best for Food Delivery: American Express® Gold Card

Best for Groceries: Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Best for Streaming: U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card

Best for Gas: Citi Custom Cash® Card

0% Intro APR

Best Overall: Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Best for Balance Transfers: Citi Simplicity® Card

Best for Intro APR and Rewards: Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

Student

Best Overall: Capital One Quicksilver Student Cash Rewards Credit Card

Best for Building Credit: Discover it® Student Chrome

Best for Living Off Campus: Capital One Savor Student Cash Rewards Credit Card

Best for Flat-Rate Cash Back: Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards Credit Card for Students

Credit Builder

Best Overall: Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card

Best for No Credit: Chase Freedom Rise®

Business

Best Overall: Capital One Venture X Business

Best for Solopreneurs: Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

Best for a Brick & Mortar Business: Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card

Best for an Online Business: American Express® Business Gold Card

Best for No Annual Fee: The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card

About FinanceBuzz:

FinanceBuzz offers the expert resources and support necessary to navigate the complexities of personal finance. FinanceBuzz empowers consumers to build financial confidence at every life stage, via its personal finance website covering a wide range of topics including credit cards, insurance, banking, investing, retirement, and more.

FinanceBuzz, a Launch Potato brand, was founded in 2016 and the company is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL. For more information, visit FinanceBuzz.com .

Media Contact:

Chris Lewis

(650) 704-8237

[email protected]

