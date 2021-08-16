Financial Advisor Helps Cancer Non-Profit Obtain $10,000 Grant From Raymond James Charitable

PARAMUS, N.J., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorah (Sherry) Birnbaum, CFP®, CPWA®, Partner, Senior Vice President - Wealth Manager with the Paramus office of Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, was instrumental in helping Sharsheret, a national non-profit organization working to improve the lives of women and families living with or at increased genetic risk for breast or ovarian cancer, obtain a $10,000 grant to continue their important work.

Sharsheret was one of 16 non-profits out of hundreds of applicants selected by the Raymond James Charitable board of trustees to receive a grant for the 2021 funding cycle of the Raymond James Charitable Grant Initiative. As a partner with Raymond James Financial, Raymond James Charitable is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to strategically invest in the communities it serves.

"I'm extremely grateful that such a worthy cause was the recipient of this wonderful grant because coming out of the pandemic, there have been many more diagnoses of breast and ovarian cancer because women did not go to get screened. I am proud to be part of the process that led to them receiving this extra grant," said Sorah (Sherry) Birnbaum, CFP®, CPWA®, Partner, Senior Vice President, Wealth Manager, Steward Partners Global Advisory. "It's a privilege to be associated with Raymond James which undertook this beautiful grant initiative. It exemplifies what a fine organization Raymond James is and how they are so community-minded."

In addition to being a Certified Financial Planner™, Mrs. Birnbaum recently qualified for advanced certification as a Certified Private Wealth Advisor® through a course of study with Yale University and the Investments & Wealth Institute. "As a financial planner, I've long made addressing charitable giving a key part of my practice," she explained. "In addition to focusing on clients' investment objectives, we also work on next generation wealth transfer and education on handling wealth and being philanthropic with that wealth, so that it lasts more than a generation or two."

When she learned of the Raymond James Charitable Grant Initiative, Mrs. Birnbaum started asking clients for suggestions as to who might be a worthy recipient and Debbie Rosalimsky, who was familiar with their efforts, suggested Sharsheret.

Raymond James Charitable is committed to strategically investing in the communities it serves by supporting the work of local nonprofits to expand opportunities and improve the quality of life in localities across its national footprint. More information about the Raymond James Charitable grants and a full list of recipients is available at www.raymondjamescharitable.org/grant-initiative.

