Financial Advisor Magazine names Magnus Financial Group in 2018 RIA Survey and Ranking

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnus Financial Group LLC, a registered investment advisory (RIA) firm, continues to emerge as a leader within the financial services industry after earning a spot on Financial Advisor (FA) Magazine's list of the nation's top registered investment advisors in 2018.

FA Magazine's 2018 RIA Survey and Ranking contains data gathered from over 700 leading RIA firms nationwide. Magnus Financial Group made the list after having only been in business roughly four months when the data was generated (12/31/17).

Michael Schwartz, CEO of Magnus Financial Group, said in a statement, "We have established ourselves amongst top RIA firms by having a unique focus on technology-supported client experience, client-advisor transparency and a personalized financial approach ensuring each client receives a financial plan tailored to his or her individual needs." This type of client-first approach has contributed to Magnus Financial Group's ascent in the rankings before even completing its first fiscal year.

The financial services industry is changing in many ways – an evolving and more educated clientele, shifting regulations, new technologies and demand for updated services forces firms to continuously evolve to keep up with their competition. On top of that, there are a multitude of RIAs, all competing for the same client base. Given financial services is such a volatile and competitive field, early returns for Magnus Financial Group are very promising.

To be eligible for FA Magazine's ranking, firms were required to be registered investment advisors, file their own Form ADV statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and provide financial planning related services to individual clients. Magnus Financial Group did not pay to be considered for this ranking.

Magnus Financial Group LLC provides personalized services to a diverse range of clients including existing and emerging high net worth individuals, families and closely held businesses. The firm utilizes offensive and defensive financial planning approaches, encompassing asset management, risk management, tax planning, retirement income distribution and estate preservation planning. Michael S. Schwartz, CFP®, AEP®, was named by the Financial Times to the Top 400 Financial Advisor List in 2017.

