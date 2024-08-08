Financial Advisor Magazine Names Prosperity Capital Advisors Among the 50 Fastest Growing RIAs and Top RIAs in the Country

CLEVELAND, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Capital Advisors (PCA), a planning-first, SEC-Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), proudly announces its recognition as one of the 50 Fastest Growing RIAs in the United States for 2024 by Financial Advisor Magazine, ranking at #31. This accolade is a testament to PCA's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional financial advisory services and achieving continuous growth.

Additionally, PCA has been listed among the top RIAs in the country by Financial Advisor Magazine, ranking #182, a substantial leap from #237 the previous year. This marks the third consecutive year that PCA has earned this recognition, with this year's ranking representing the highest placement to date.

"Being recognized as one of the fastest growing RIAs, and one of the top RIAs in the country, by Financial Advisor is a tremendous honor," said Jason L Smith, Founder and CEO of Prosperity Capital Advisors. "Our ongoing rise in the magazine's rankings is a reflection of our team's commitment to providing comprehensive financial planning and asset management services that we can adapt and tailor to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

Financial Advisor Magazine's annual list of the 50 Fastest Growing RIAs is determined by comparing firms' year-end assets under management (AUM) to the previous year's AUM, based on data provided in surveys completed by the practices. The list includes firms with AUM exceeding $500 million, showcasing those leading the industry in growth and performance. The complete list of ranked firms is available at https://www.fa-mag.com/2024riasurveyandranking.

"We are dedicated to leveraging our innovative strategies and client-first approach to drive sustained growth year after year," said Dave Alison, CFP®, EA, BPC, President and Founding Partner of Prosperity Capital Advisors. "Our primary goal is to continue expanding our services so we can enhance the financial well-being of our clients, and we are grateful to Financial Advisor Magazine for recognizing the growth we have achieved as a result of this focus."

About Prosperity Capital Advisors

Prosperity Capital Advisors (PCA) is a planning-first, SEC-registered investment adviser (RIA) dedicated to simplifying complex challenges for investors nationwide. Their offerings are centered around the five pillars of holistic wealth management—financial planning, asset management, tax management, protection planning, and legacy planning. PCA is committed to strategically aligning each pillar into one comprehensive, well-coordinated plan. Backed by a team of skilled professionals, including CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals, as well as tax and insurance specialists, PCA offers personalized support and expertise through affiliated fiduciary advisors.

Methodology

FA's RIA survey is a ranking based on assets under management at year end of independent RIA firms that file their own ADV with the SEC. FA's RIA ranking orders firms from largest to smallest, based on AUM reported to us by firms that voluntarily complete and submit FA's survey by our deadline. We do our best to verify AUM by reviewing ADV forms. To be eligible for the ranking, firms must be independent registered investment advisors and file their own ADV statement with the SEC and provide financial planning and related services to individual clients. Firms must have at least $1 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023, to be included in the print edition of Financial Advisor magazine's 2024 RIA survey. Firms with under $1 billion will be included in FA's expanded 2024 online RIA survey.

Disclosure: Working with a highly-rated RIA does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. These ratings should not be construed as an endorsement of PCA or by any client nor are they representative of any one client's evaluation. Generally, ratings, rankings and recognition are based on information prepared and submitted by the firm. Unless otherwise noted no fee was paid for consideration of any ranking or award.

