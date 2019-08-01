Financial Advisor Magazine Recognizes Magnus Financial Group to its 2019 RIA Ranking

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnus Financial Group LLC ("Magnus"), a registered investment advisory (RIA) firm, further establishes itself as a leader within the financial services industry after earning a place on Financial Advisor Magazine's 2019 RIA Survey and Ranking which is an annual ranking of the nation's top RIAs.

In this ranking, there were 685 RIAs listed and Magnus was one of the 282 firms ranked with over $1 billion of assets under management. The firms provided company data pursuant to submission guidelines as of December 31, 2018.

Michael Schwartz, CEO of Magnus, said in a statement, "Our year-over-year growth was partially due to an increase in clients, a continued commitment by our clients to fund their financial plans as well as being attributable to attracting five new wealth management advisors to our robust wealth management and financial planning platform."

To be eligible for the ranking, firms must be independent registered investment advisors and file their own Form ADV statements with the SEC and provide financial planning and related services to individual clients. Firms must have at least $100 million in assets under management as of December 31, 2018 to be included in the print edition of Financial Advisor Magazine. Corporate RIA firms and investment advisor representatives (IARs) are not eligible for this survey.

The full listing is available for viewing at: http://bit.ly/FARIA_2019

About Magnus Financial Group:

Magnus Financial Group LLC is an SEC-registered, independent investment advisory firm located in New York City. Magnus provides customized wealth management and financial planning services for its clients in all phases of their lives. As an independent RIA, Magnus provides high quality service with a personalized client approach. Magnus was founded in 2017 and consists of approximately 18 staff professionals including six wealth advisors, investment operations, compliance and marketing, research and trading personnel, client service members and administrative support.

For more information on Magnus Financial Group, visit: http://www.magnusfinancial.com/

