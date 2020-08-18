Financial Advisor Magazine Recognizes Magnus Financial Group to Its 2020 RIA Ranking

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnus Financial Group LLC ("Magnus"), a registered investment advisory (RIA) firm, further establishes itself as a leader within the financial services industry after earning a place on Financial Advisor Magazine's 2020 RIA Survey and Ranking for the third consecutive year.

In this ranking, there were 551 RIAs listed, and Magnus was one of the 314 firms ranked with over $1 billion of assets under management. The firms provided company data pursuant to submission guidelines as of Dec. 31, 2019.

Michael Schwartz, CFP®, AEP®, CEO of Magnus, said in a statement, "This year has been a challenging year, but we have grown our new assets and have adapted our business to the new advisory landscape post-pandemic. While Magnus is honored to have been recognized by Financial Advisor Magazine for a third consecutive year, I'm especially proud of our advisory team and support staff who have emphasized strong communication with our clients and keeping them abreast of what they should be thinking about throughout this unique economic cycle."

To be eligible for Financial Advisor Magazine's national ranking of RIAs that will be published in its August 2020 issue, firms must be registered investment advisors, provide financial planning and related services to individual clients and have at least $500 million in assets under management. The ranking can be found on its website, www.fa-mag.com.

The full listing is available for viewing at: http://bit.ly/FARIA_2020

About Magnus Financial Group:

Magnus Financial Group LLC is an SEC-registered, independent investment advisory firm located in New York City. Magnus provides customized wealth management and financial planning services for its clients in all phases of their lives. As an independent RIA, Magnus provides high-quality service with a personalized client approach. Magnus was founded in 2017 and consists of approximately 17 staff professionals including six wealth advisors, investment operations, compliance and marketing, research and trading personnel, client service members and administrative support.

For more information on Magnus Financial Group, visit: http://www.magnusfinancial.com

