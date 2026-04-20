Financial Advisors, CPAs, and Lawyers top this year's Best 401(k) List

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Judy Diamond Associates, part of the Arc network, has published the results of its tenth annual 401(k) Plan Benchmark Report. This report provides an in-depth look at 27 different industries, examining over 680,000 active 401(k) plans from the most recently disclosed plan year to create this unique and comprehensive look at America's primary retirement vehicle.

The complete 401(k) Plan Benchmark Report can be downloaded at judydiamond.com.

Year over year, total 401(k) assets increased by $600 billion dollars to $8.6 trillion, driven by solid market returns. Just over 69,000 new 401(k) plans were created during the plan year, down about 1% from the previous year but substantially higher than the 10-year average of about 55,000 plans.

"The 2024 plan year picked up right where the 2023 data left off, with a huge win for plan participants and overall retirement readiness," says study author Eric Ryles, Vice President of Customer Solutions at Judy Diamond Associates. "Coming out of COVID, we had about 94 million workers enrolled in plans, and now that number is up to 106 million. Those new savers aren't typically rolling in any money from an old plan, so average account balances aren't increasing as fast as the market is going up, but don't be fooled by that... America's pre-retirees are in a much better place now than they were 2 years ago."

About Judy Diamond Associates

Judy Diamond Associates is the premier provider of sales, prospecting, and plan analysis tools for the benefits brokers, financial advisors, plan providers, and carriers serving the employee benefits and retirement markets. Visit judydiamond.com for more information.

SOURCE Judy Diamond Associates