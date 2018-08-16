Financial Advisors Vote SSAnalyzer Top Social Security Tool

LEAWOOD, Kan., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 1,500 members of the financial planning and investment advisory community have spoken, voting the SSAnalyzer.com software, by Social Security Solutions, Inc., this year's top Social Security tool and most likely to be added to their practice. The results were released as part of the second annual T3/Advisor Perspectives/Inside Information Advisory Profession Software Survey.

Developed by the recognized experts in Social Security and backed by published research, the SSAnalyzer.com software makes it easy for financial professionals to provide quality Social Security advice by producing smart retirement benefit claiming strategies based on a retiree's individual circumstances. The software is dynamic, thorough and unique in that it includes built in tools for advisors to coordinate Social Security benefits with other retirement savings, calculate and project tax implications, and provide a detailed analysis of the impact of life expectancy on a claiming strategy.

"A smart Social Security claiming strategy can mean an additional $100,000 or more in lifetime accumulative benefits for the average couple," said William Meyer, Founder and CEO of Social Security Solutions, Inc. "Finding these extra benefits for clients presents an opportunity for financial advisors to showcase their value and segue into other retirement planning opportunities."

In the 2018 Software Survey, SSAnalyzer.com led with an impressive 10.75 percent marketing share– more than 8 percent higher than the second-place ranking. The results are evidence that Social Security planning has become a popular offering and advisors clearly recognize the value they can add by engaging more thoroughly in Social Security retirement benefit planning.

About Social Security Solutions, Inc.



Headquartered in Leawood, Kan., Social Security Solutions, Inc. (www.SocialSecuritySolutions.com) delivers advice and education about Social Security benefit claiming strategies to consumers and financial professionals. Social Security Solutions, Inc. leverages its expertise, research and technology to help individuals determine the best strategy for collecting benefits in line with their overall retirement goals.

SOURCE Social Security Solutions, Inc.

