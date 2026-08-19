Financial Affiliate Marketing Forum 2026 Announces Head of Industry at Google as Keynote Speaker

Second annual Financial Affiliate Marketing Forum brings together leaders from Google, American Express, NerdWallet, KOHO, Money Group, goeasy, and more to address the shifts shaping financial growth marketing in 2026 and beyond.

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Affiliate Marketing Forum (FAMF), in partnership with Fintel Connect, has announced its keynote speaker for the second annual event, taking place October 6, 2026, at The Quay in downtown Toronto. Headlining this year's program is Don Batsford, Head of Industry at Google, who will deliver the keynote, "Must-Know 2026–2027 Signals in Financial Growth Marketing: What's Changing and Why."

The session will examine the shifts financial marketers need to understand as changing consumer behavior, new technology, and evolving digital channels reshape how financial brands reach and acquire customers.

The one-day forum will bring together leaders from financial institutions, fintechs, affiliates, content creators, agencies, and media to share practical perspectives on customer acquisition, affiliate marketing, AI-driven discovery, and measuring marketing performance.

Confirmed speakers include leaders from Google, American Express, NerdWallet, KOHO, Money Group and goeasy, with sessions covering:

How AI is changing consumer discovery and financial marketing

Proving marketing and affiliate ROI beyond CPA

Building affiliate strategies and payout models that support growth

Scaling customer acquisition while managing content compliance

Real campaign lessons, including what worked, what didn't and what teams learned

"The way consumers discover and choose financial products is shifting faster than most acquisition strategies have kept up with," said Nicky Senyard, CEO of Fintel Connect. "FAMF exists because those conversations are more useful when they happen in a room full of people working through the same questions. This year's speaker lineup reflects where the real decisions are being made, and I'm looking forward to what comes out of it."

FAMF 2026 will also feature 100 additional minutes of dedicated networking time, giving attendees more opportunities to connect with peers, affiliates, and industry leaders. Attendance is intentionally capped at 200 people to maintain a focused environment for meaningful conversations and connections.

Event details

Date: Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Tuesday, October 6, 2026 Time: 8:30 a.m.– 6:00 p.m. ET

8:30 a.m.– 6:00 p.m. ET Venue: The Quay, 100 Queens Quay E, Toronto, Ontario

The Quay, 100 Queens Quay E, Toronto, Ontario Tickets: $400 CAD, group discounts available

$400 CAD, group discounts available Register: Register - FAMF

About the Financial Affiliate Marketing Forum

The Financial Affiliate Marketing Forum (FAMF) is Canada's premier gathering for performance-driven marketers in the financial sector. The forum brings together financial institutions, fintechs, affiliates, content creators, agencies, and media for a focused day of practical insights, strategic discussion, and networking. FAMF is founded and managed by Jason Steele, founder and creator of CardCon, in partnership with Fintel Connect.

About Fintel Connect

Fintel Connect is the leading all-in-one affiliate marketing platform, network, and agency exclusively for financial services. The company drives scalable net new growth for the modern bank, credit union, fintech, and insurer through specialized tools, expert support, and deep experience in regulated environments. Fintel Connect partners with thousands of targeted, high-quality traffic sources and powers the affiliate programs of 100+ leading financial institutions, including Grasshopper, Scotiabank, and BMO.

Media Contact:

Hanna Dandanell

[email protected]

(604) 566-8020

SOURCE Fintel Connect