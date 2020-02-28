Financial Aid Awareness Month Offers New, Stellar Ways Students Can Pay for College

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the collegiate world celebrates Financial Aid Awareness Month this February, Ascent Funding, LLC (Ascent), an award-winning, private student loans company that gives students more opportunities to pay for college with or without a cosigner, announced the launch of enhancements that help students cover the cost of college and bring more transparency, accessibility and affordability to the student loans marketplace.

"Over the last year, we've launched initiatives focused on getting student feedback to better serve our borrowers beyond just student loans," said Kim McNealy, Chief Marketing Officer at Ascent. "The student voice, combined with historical data, helped us build more tools, more resources, and a better user experience for the private student loans. This year, we plan to do even more, empowering students for greater financial success in college and after graduation."

Speaking to Students in Words They Understand

Ascent helps students navigate through the complicated world of student loans by bringing more transparency to their loan application process. They announced improvements to their mobile-friendly website that now allows students to:

"We are determined to put more money in the hands of the people who need it most and that's the students," said Ken Ruggiero, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Ascent. "The number one reason students drop out of college is because they lack the funds to pay for it. As we continue to provide innovative student loan options, we want to empower students to think of college as a worthy investment and not overburden them with debt they are going to struggle to pay back."

Making College More Accessible to a Broader Range of Students

The recent improvements made to Ascent's loan options are rooted in their commitment to increase the number of loan approvals, making college more accessible to a greater population of students. Among the changes were:

Lowering the minimum FICO score to 540 for students applying for an Ascent loan with an eligible cosigner.

for students applying for an Ascent loan with an eligible cosigner. Lowering the minimum loan amount to $1,000 for students who have the majority of their college tuition and expenses covered.

for students who have the majority of their college tuition and expenses covered. Adding an option for DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival) students to apply for an Ascent loan with a creditworthy cosigner who is a U.S. citizen or has U.S. permanent status.

Providing Students with More Ways to Pay for College

In addition, Ascent is on a mission to make college more affordable by building tools and resources that help students plan, save and pay for college. For example, eligible Ascent borrowers may receive a discount for enrolling in automatic payments.*

0.25% discount for Credit-Based Loans (Cosigned and Non-Cosigned)

2.00% discount for Non-Cosigned Future Income-Based Loan

Together, the launch of these improved financial options and student benefits empower students and their families to make more educated decisions during their college planning journey.

About Ascent Student Loans

Ascent encourages transparency and financial wellness by incorporating financial education into the application process, and by preserving the notion that an education is an investment where students and families should understand the return on their investment relative to the cost. That's why Ascent created a new private student loans program that gives students more opportunities to qualify for a loan, with or without a cosigner.

*An automatic payment discount of 0.25% for the Credit-Based Loans (Cosigned & Non-Cosigned) and a 2.00% discount for the Future Income-Based Loan (Non-Cosigned) is available if the borrower is enrolled in automatic payments from their personal checking account and the amount is successfully withdrawn from the authorized bank account each month. For Ascent rates and repayment examples please see here.

