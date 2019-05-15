Financial Assistance from The Assistance Fund Now Available for Eligible People Living with Gout

ORLANDO, Fla., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Assistance Fund, an independent charitable patient assistance foundation that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, today announced the launch of a new financial assistance program for people living with gout. The program is designed to help eligible individuals pay for their out-of-pocket medical expenses resulting from the condition.

Gout is a common form of inflammatory arthritis that affects nearly 1 million Americans. It causes sudden, severe attacks of joint pain, tenderness, redness, warmth, and swelling. While gout typically affects one joint at a time, it sometimes affects several joints simultaneously.[1] Frequent episodes of gout can lead to gouty arthritis, a worsening form of arthritis. Currently, there is no cure for gout; however, it can be effectively treated and managed with medication and self-management strategies.[2]

"People living with gout face severe pain and discomfort and the possibility of permanent joint damage," said Mark P. McGreevy, President and CEO, The Assistance Fund. "We are proud that our financial assistance will allow these individuals to have access to the medication and treatment they need to focus improving their health and quality of life."

To learn more about The Assistance Fund or to determine/ eligibility for financial support, visit tafcares.org or call (855) 406-6084 to speak with a Patient Advocate.

A complete list of The Assistance Fund's programs is available at tafcares.org.

About The Assistance Fund

The Assistance Fund is an independent charitable patient assistance foundation that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs by providing financial assistance for their copayments, coinsurance, deductibles and other health-related expenses. The Assistance Fund currently manages more than 60 programs – each of which covers the FDA-approved medications that treat a specific disease. Since its founding in 2009, The Assistance Fund has helped more than 78,000 adults and children access the medicines they need to stay healthy or manage a chronic condition. To learn more about The Assistance Fund, or for information on how to donate, please visit tafcares.org.

