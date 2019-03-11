Financial Calendar for Nordic Nanovector ASA
Mar 12, 2019, 06:15 ET
OSLO, Norway, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FINANCIAL YEAR 2018
03.04.2019 - Annual Report
FINANCIAL YEAR 2019
22.08.2019 - Half-yearly Report
25.04.2019 - Annual General Meeting
23.05.2019 - Quarterly Report - Q1
19.11.2019 - Quarterly Report - Q3
This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.
About Nordic Nanovector:
Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.
Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets.
For further information, please contact:
IR enquiries
Malene Brondberg
VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Cell: +44-7561-431-762
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com
Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.
