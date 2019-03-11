OSLO, Norway, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FINANCIAL YEAR 2018

03.04.2019 - Annual Report

FINANCIAL YEAR 2019

22.08.2019 - Half-yearly Report

25.04.2019 - Annual General Meeting

23.05.2019 - Quarterly Report - Q1

19.11.2019 - Quarterly Report - Q3

This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg

VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Cell: +44-7561-431-762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/financial-calendar-for-nordic-nanovector-asa,c2761515

SOURCE Nordic Nanovector

Related Links

http://www.nordicnanovector.com

