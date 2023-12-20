Financial Cards and Payments Market Flourishes in the United Arab Emirates with a Notable Shift Towards Digital Solutions

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Financial Cards and Payments in the United Arab Emirates" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Arab Emirates continues its journey towards a cashless society, with the continued adoption of digital payment solutions, contactless cards, and the emergence of supplementary payment platforms or solutions in pre-paid cards that support digital payments. Consumers are motivated by the convenience of card and digital payments, and the rewards and cashback offered, which has significantly reduced cash usage in consumers' daily lives.

The Financial Cards and Payments in United Arab Emirates report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, Mobile Payments, Transactions.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Report Benefits

  • Get a detailed picture of the Financial Cards and Payments market;
  • Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
  • Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
  • Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Financial cards and payments in 2023: The big picture
  • 2023 key trends
  • Growth in embedded finance to boost digital payments
  • Competitive landscape
  • What next for financial cards and payments?

MARKET INDICATORS

  • Table 1 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2018-2023
  • Table 2 Number of ATMs: Units 2018-2023
  • Table 3 Value Lost to Fraud 2018-2023
  • Table 4 Card Expenditure by Location 2023
  • Table 5 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2018-2023
  • Table 6 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2023

MARKET DATA

  • Table 7 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2018-2023
  • Table 8 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2018-2023
  • Table 9 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2018-2023
  • Table 10 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2018-2023
  • Table 11 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2018-2023
  • Table 12 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2018-2023
  • Table 13 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2018-2023
  • Table 14 M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
  • Table 15 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2018-2022
  • Table 16 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2018-2022
  • Table 17 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Operator 2018-2022
  • Table 18 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Issuer 2018-2022
  • Table 19 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2023-2028
  • Table 20 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2023-2028
  • Table 21 Forecast Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2023-2028
  • Table 22 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2023-2028
  • Table 23 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2023-2028
  • Table 24 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2023-2028
  • Table 25 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: Value 2023-2028
  • Table 26 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2023-2028

DEBIT CARDS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

CREDIT CARDS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

CHARGE CARDS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

PRE-PAID CARDS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kcea16

