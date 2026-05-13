Financial Center Becomes First Credit Union in Indiana to Launch Buy Now, Pay Later Solution, Partnering with equipifi

INDIANAPOLIS, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Center First Credit Union (Financial Center), a tech-forward Indiana credit union, today announced the launch of its new Buy Now, Pay Later solution – becoming the first credit union in Indiana to offer this flexible, in-house payment option directly to members.

Designed to provide greater control over everyday spending, the solution allows members to split eligible purchases into clear, predictable installment payments – all within Financial Center's secure Digital Banking experience.

Financial Center First Credit Union today announced the launch of its new Buy Now, Pay Later solution – becoming the first credit union in Indiana to offer this flexible, in-house payment option directly to members.

At a time when many consumers rely on third-party Buy Now, Pay Later providers that can lead to stacked payments and unexpected financial strain, Financial Center is taking an approach rooted in transparency and long-term financial wellness.

"We're seeing more and more people turn to quick-fix payment options that don't always have their best interests in mind," said Kyle Endres, Vice President of Communications. "As a credit union, we have a responsibility to offer something better. This is about giving our members flexibility without the trade-offs that often come with outside lenders."

Powered by Arizona-based equipifi, a leading Buy Now, Pay Later fintech founded in 2021, the solution enables members to access personalized, pre-qualified offers in seconds and even plan ahead by receiving funds before making a purchase.

"Financial Center is setting the standard for responsible Buy Now, Pay Later and putting members in control of their spending with the transparency and guidance they deserve," said Bryce Deeney, Founder and CEO of equipifi. "By offering Buy Now, Pay Later in-house with trusted services and personalized support, Financial Center ensures members always know where they stand financially, helping them meet present needs while building toward a stronger future."

Unlike third-party providers, Financial Center's Buy Now, Pay Later solution keeps the entire experience within the credit union – ensuring members benefit from transparent terms, no prepayment penalties, and no hard credit pulls. This approach helps members avoid common pitfalls of external Buy Now, Pay Later products, including managing multiple accounts, unclear repayment structures, and the risk of overextending their budget.

The program launched to approximately 11,000 members in May 2026, expanding access to flexible, responsible payment options designed to support members' financial well-being.

About Financial Center

At Financial Center, nearly 60,000 members are pursuing healthier, more vibrant financial lives. Our Credit Union manages $940 million in assets for a diverse community of members in greater Indianapolis, Kokomo, and Muncie, Indiana – and beyond. We're known for providing inclusive banking services, free financial wellness resources, and the people and products to create momentum for whatever's ahead. Our team of nearly 200 employees are expert coaches and mentors for members – helping them discover new possibilities and chase down their next financial milestones. Join us at fcfcu.com today.

About equipifi

equipifi is the leading Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform built for financial institutions in the United States. Its white-label solution integrates with core banking and digital platforms, aligning BNPL offerings with consumers' financial goals and banking preferences. equipifi enables institutions to boost engagement, grow market share, and deliver transparent, manageable installment options directly through their own apps. Learn more at equipifi.com.

SOURCE equipifi; Financial Center