Financial Coach Training & Certification: Open Enrollment Announced by the National Financial Educators Council

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) has announced that the open enrollment period for the Certified Personal Finance Consultant (CPFC) program starts February 20 and ends February 27, 2020. This professional development program is for those individuals who seek to earn their CPFC financial coaching credentials.

Details about the financial coaching Certification training and the coaching resources for graduates can be found at: https://www.financialeducatorscouncil.org/financial-coaching-program/

This financial coaching program was part of a two-year, multimillion-dollar expansion and update of the NFEC's resources. The program updates include: new financial coaching software, updated client education resources, development of the Financial Coaching Standards & Code of Conduct, and an expanded training and certification program. Graduates of the CPFC financial coaching training receive all these resources to use in their coaching practices.

The training course represents 180 hours of coursework and counts toward 18 CEU credits. To earn the Certification, all enrollees must pass the moderated testing and gain the implementation experience required for the course. Individuals from all educational backgrounds are welcome to enroll; however, graduates are required to pass a criminal background check.

Those who earn their CPFC financial coaching certification also receive the business resources they need to meet the criteria of a variety of financial coaching stakeholders: entrepreneurs, nonprofits, financial service professionals, corporations, academia, and others who need funding for their financial coaching services.

The stated objective of the NFEC's updates and expansion is to help people who champion financial coaching services in their communities gain access to the training, resources, and support that can help them develop their coaching practices. The recent process and technological advancements developed by the NFEC were designed to reduce the cost, time, and personnel required to build an effective, scalable financial coaching program.

Vince Shorb, the NFEC's CEO, states, "Our expanded financial coaching program provides those looking to build a financial coaching practice with the training and resources they need. It's our objective to help financial coaches access top-quality financial coaching practice resources and gain the skills to deliver better results."

Although the financial coaching industry is not subject to specific regulations, the NFEC has developed a set of standards to protect clients, guide coaching practice, and further the financial coaching industry. The NFEC's Financial Coaching Standards and Code of Ethics provide framework guidelines that identify ethical, practice, and professional standards. These standards are centered around the principle that the coach has primary fiduciary responsibility to the client. The document cites more than a dozen authorities regulating the financial literacy industry.

To help people make informed decisions about joining the CPFC coaching program, the NFEC provides a complimentary financial coaching preview course. This preview provides an overview of the training, access to sample resources, and details on the enrollment process. Also included is the video "How to Build a Financial Coaching Practice." To access the course preview, visit: https://www.financialeducatorscouncil.org/complimentary-financial-coaching-course/

The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) is committed to creating a world where people are enabled to make informed financial decisions. The company focuses on providing top-quality financial coaching and education resources and empowering people in communities across the country to help others work toward greater financial strength. The NFEC's social impact-focused enterprise has supported the development of thousands of programs over the last decade to reduce the cost and time needed to develop programming, while providing tools and training that increase program impact.

Contact:

Trevor Stoll

702.620.3059 ext. 7000

232957@email4pr.com

SOURCE National Financial Educators Council