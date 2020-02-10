Financial Community Finds an Invaluable Resource in the Global Market Model

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many of the world's leading financial institutions use The Business Research Company's Global Market Model portal to speed up and improve the strategic decision-making process. It offers major benefits for a range of functions:

Investment Management: The Global Market Model (https://www.globalmarketmodel.com/about_global_market_model.aspx) helps managers find and assess investment opportunities by sizing and forecasting thousands of markets, geographies and industries. Our detailed reports on market segments help you understand what the market conditions mean for your potential investments.

Business Banking: The portal helps customers develop and improve business plans with reliable market sizing information, forecasts, and key industry specific growth indicators.

Insurance and Banking Offerings: The Global Market Model helps banks and insurers develop products with an understanding of a range of indicators including market sizes, epidemiological data, employee numbers, transport data and many more. These indicators help insurers assess risks and market potential for different insurance offerings.

The portal also has a special focus on the financial services market for competitive and strategic planning.

Market size and forecasts on 81 financial services markets across 60 geographies.

12 global market reports covering all financial services sectors including cards and payments, insurance, banking, investments, lending and broking.

Financial services market indicators including number of bank branches, ATMs, cards, and assets under management.

The Global Market Model has may advantages and unique features:

Helps users make faster and more accurate strategic decisions for their businesses.

Deeper taxonomy and more market segment coverage than any other portal.

All your market intelligence information and sourcing in one place.

24 hours customer and analyst support available to answer all your questions on the data during your subscription.

Database is consistently updated with new information.

Request datasets across markets, geographies and industries and receive them within 72 hours.

Globally accepted taxonomy and industry segmentations based on SIC, NAICs and GICs codes.

To know more about the portal, please visit globalmarketmodel.com, call +44-2071930708 or mail info@tbrc.info. To request complimentary access to your areas of interest, please register here.

The Global Market Model is an online subscription database available to corporates, consultancies and other entities through an annual subscription. It is the flagship product of The Business Research Company, a leading global research house which excels in competitor, market and consumer research on a range of industries globally. We have over 200 Consultants in offices in the UK, US and India, and consultants in 20+ countries globally. We use advanced secondary and investigative primary research techniques to find business critical information. Typical projects include helping clients find new customers, understand competitors, and analyse markets.

