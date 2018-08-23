Financial Confidence is Possible "With A CFP® Professional"

WASHINGTON, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards today announced a refreshed Public Awareness Campaign that communicates the benefits and value of working with a CFP® professional.

The campaign highlights the message that consumers who work with a CFP® professional are more confident about their financial well-being today and for the future.

"Too often, people find themselves feeling frustrated by their financial situation and are hesitant to seek assistance," said Richard Salmen, CFP®, 2018 Chair of CFP Board's Board of Directors. "A CFP® professional is rigorously trained to help individuals create and follow a comprehensive financial roadmap and instill a sense of confidence and harmony."

The integrated campaign – "With a CFP® Professional" – will launch September 4, 2018 with national cable television, online and print advertising. The public service website launched in 2011 as part of the first campaign – www.LetsMakeaPlan.org – will continue to serve as a central aspect of the new campaign, where consumers can find financial planning guidance, information on the competency and credibility of CFP® professionals and identify a CFP® professional through an advanced search tool. The advertising will be supported by social media and earned media efforts to extend its reach.

The campaign features consumers at different phases in their financial lives. They each describe their various hopes and goals while moving through an imaginative space full of the objects that reflect their dreams. Although their "plans" are all very different, in each case, a CFP® professional gives them insight and confidence for today and tomorrow.

The refreshed campaign is based off market research conducted by Hearts and Minds Strategies and CFP Board to increase understanding of consumer sentiment toward how a CFP® professional provides benefits to consumers' lives. Research supporting the campaign reveal that people benefit from help with financial planning, and they exhibit specific emotional benefits from doing so with a CFP® professional. An executive summary of the research and an infographic can be found here.

"This latest version of CFP Board's Public Awareness Campaign goes to the heart of what CFP® professionals do for their clients: they give them peace of mind with a financial plan," said Kevin Keller, CEO of CFP Board. "We want to stress how working with a CFP® professional, an individual with extensive knowledge who abides by our strict ethical qualifications, can help consumers reach this desired sense of assurance through a holistic and personalized approach."

This is the third large-scale Public Awareness Campaign the organization has underwritten.

For more information on finding a CFP® professional, visit the public service website at www.LetsMakeAPlan.org.

ABOUT CFP BOARD



Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is a professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by nearly 82,000 people in the United States.

SOURCE Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cfp.net

