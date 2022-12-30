Financial Consulting Software Global Market Report 2022: Industry to Surpass $14.8 Billion by 2031 at a 12.2% CAGR

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Financial Consulting Software Market By Offering, By Deployment Model, By Enterprise Size, By End-user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The financial consulting software market was valued at $4.73 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $14.86 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2031.

A financial consulting software is a type of financial advisor. In addition, it is used to meet current and future financial goals through a financial plan, and it can be classified as wealth growing software and protection tool software. Moreover, many authorities globally are constantly updating consultation and regulation according to developments in global marketplaces.

Furthermore, financial consultant software looks at the whole picture of a client's financial life, including debts, assets, expenses, and income, to help clients determine what those goals should be. Financial consultants who have the proper licenses may also manage their clients' investments.



High rate of adoption by financial consulting software among HNIs and increase in demand for alternative investments drive the growth of the financial consulting software market. Moreover, increase in use of digital transformation technology boosts the market growth. However, lack of awareness about financial consulting software and increase in security concerns restrict the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in innovations in the fintech industry is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.



The financial consulting software market is segmented on the basis of offering, deployment model, end users, enterprise size, and region. On the basis of offering, the market is categorized into software and service. On the basis of deployment model, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is classified into large enterprise and SMEs. On the basis of end user, it is classified into banks, wealth management firms, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.





Key Market Players

Acorns Grow Incorporated

Active Intelligence Pte Ltd

Alvarez & Marsal Holdings, LLC

AlixPartners

Boston Consulting Group

Key Findings of the Study

By offering, the software segment accounted for the largest financial consulting software market share in 2021.

By region, North America generated highest revenue in 2021.

generated highest revenue in 2021. By end user, the wealth management segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

The key players that operate in the financial consulting software market analysis are Accenture, Acorns Grow Incorporated, Active Intelligence Pte Ltd, Advicent Solutions, Deloitte, eMoney Advisor, LLC, Finastra Limited, Fiserv, Inc, Moneytree Software, Miles Software, Money Guide Inc, Orion Advisor Technology, Personal Capital Corporation, Quicken Inc, Right Capital Inc., SAP, Wolters Kluwer.

