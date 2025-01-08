Financial Crime Compliance Expert Tracy Angulo Joins Treliant as Managing Director for Financial Crimes and Fraud Solutions

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Treliant, an essential consulting partner to the global financial services industry, has named Tracy Angulo as Managing Director with the firm's Financial Crimes and Fraud Solutions team. Her appointment reflects Treliant's commitment to helping financial institutions, fintechs, and cryptocurrency businesses prevent money laundering and terrorist financing, establish risk resilience in their programs and preserve operational efficiency.

Tracy has over 20 years' experience in financial crime compliance, most recently as a Director at Guidehouse Inc. There, she served in critical roles guiding clients in building and enhancing their Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering (BSA/AML) obligations. She has also served as the Acting Global KYC/Customer Onboarding Director for a top cryptocurrency exchange, the Acting Deputy BSA/AML Officer for a U.S. based fintech, and Acting Manager of the financial intelligence unit for a large trust company and broker-dealer. Tracy also was a Principal Attorney Investigator with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) where she led complex financial crime investigations into AML violations, securities fraud, Ponzi schemes, insider trading, market manipulation, and fraudulent securities offerings.

"Our clients are under relentless pressure to stay ahead of evolving financial crimes, with bad actors continuously targeting financial institutions, fintechs, and digital asset companies," said John Arvanitis, Senior Managing Director, Financial Crimes and Fraud Solutions. "Tracy's unmatched expertise—combining frontline experience, advisory insight, and a regulator's precision—equips our clients to tackle threats head-on and protect their enterprises with confidence."

"Our industry is at a turning point, with financial crimes growing in scale and sophistication, putting businesses and their reputations at greater risk," said Tracy. "My focus is on helping our clients build resilient, future-ready programs that not only meet regulatory expectations but also instill trust and confidence in their stakeholders. By leveraging deep industry knowledge and a proactive approach, we can equip organizations to stay ahead of threats and succeed in an increasingly complex landscape."

About Treliant

Treliant is an essential consulting firm serving banks, fintechs, mortgage originators, and servicers, and other companies providing financial services globally. We are led by practitioners from the industry and the regulatory community who bring deep domain knowledge to help our clients drive business change and address the most pressing compliance, regulatory, and operational challenges.

We provide data-driven, technology-enabled consulting, implementation, staffing, and managed services solutions to the financial crimes, regulatory compliance, risk, credit, and capital markets functions of our clients.

Founded in 2005, Treliant is headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more visit www.treliant.com.

