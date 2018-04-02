Financial crime industry executive Joseph Yerant joins ACFCS as president; Garry Clement to become senior advisor

Yerant comes to ACFCS with more than 20 years of operational, technology and strategic experience across multiple industries. He formerly served as chief operating officer and interim chief technology officer of the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS) leading up to, and subsequent to its sale to Adtalem Global Education. While at ACAMS, Yerant, as part of the executive management team, was responsible for operations and technology. More recently, Yerant worked with Payfone, a global leader in mobile digital identity verification serving the world's largest banks, insurers and technology companies, to improve its customer success area. Yerant currently serves as a board member and consultant to National Executive Services Corp.

Yerant's earlier roles included operations, program management and acquisition integration leadership positions with World Fuel Services, a Fortune 500 company, and JM & A Group, a multi-billion dollar privately-held company. Yerant holds a juris doctorate degree from Nova Southeastern University and a bachelor's degree in accounting from Oakland University (formerly Michigan State University at Oakland). Yerant is continuing his education at MIT's Sloan School of Business, studying Artificial Intelligence.

"I am a passionate advocate of educating society of the risks of financial crime, as well as for providing the tools to tackle these issues in part by utilizing advanced technology to meet users' needs," said Yerant. "I am a firm believer in the ongoing education of professionals and providing an understanding of how criminals utilize vehicles to conceal their activities. I am very excited about ACFCS as its mission and solutions address the broad spectrum of financial crime, and not just the anti-money laundering aspects.

"Through ACFCS' comprehensive offerings of membership with training and certification, the organization provides professionals and institutions the resources to be better suited to detect and prevent the impacts of financial crime. I am eager and honored to join the team and am excited about the possibilities."

Garry Clement, who has served as executive director of ACFCS since January 2016, will transition to the role of senior advisor for ACFCS. In this role, Garry will continue to support ACFCS in its mission and lend his vast industry experience to the direction of the organization.

"We are very fortunate to gain a leader with Joseph's experience, talent and vision," said Fredette. "I am confident that he will lead ACFCS into the future, building world-class solutions to combat the evolving challenges presented by financial criminals, and expand our ability to deliver valued education around the world.

"We appreciate Garry's contributions as executive director and look forward to his continued efforts. Joseph, Garry and our Board of Advisors represent best-in-class visionaries and leadership in the industry, and I look forward to supporting the team with the deep resources we have here at BARBRI."

About ACFCS

The Association of Certified Financial Crime Specialists (ACFCS), a BARBRI Professional Association, is a worldwide organization for private and public-sector professionals who work in diverse financial crime disciplines, including anti-money laundering, FATCA-tax evasion, FCPA, anti-corruption, fraud, data analytics and cybersecurity, compliance, regulation, enforcement and more. ACFCS awards the Certified Financial Crime Specialist (CFCS) certification to qualified candidates who pass a proctored examination offered at authorized testing centers around the world. Professionals in the financial crime field from more than 50 nations have already obtained the CFCS certification.

About The BARBRI Group

The BARBRI Group companies meet the legal education, cyber skills education and specialized training needs of law students, attorneys, IT students and other professionals throughout their careers. The companies offer a comprehensive portfolio of learning solutions for higher education institutions and law- and finance-related businesses. At the core of The BARBRI Group Companies is BARBRI Bar Review, which has helped more than 1.3 million lawyers around the world pass a U.S. bar exam. The company also provides online J.D., post-J.D. and international programs for U.S. law schools, hands-on cyber skills training for IT and criminal justice programs, and specialized ongoing training and certifications in areas such as financial crime prevention, eDiscovery and cyber literacy. The BARBRI Group, founded in 1967, is a Leeds Equity Partners portfolio company headquartered in Dallas with offices throughout the United States and around the world.

