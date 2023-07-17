Financial Crimes Compliance Expert Darcy Allen Joins Treliant as Managing Director

News provided by

Treliant

17 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treliant, an essential consulting partner to the global financial industry, has named Darcy Allen as Managing Director in the firm's Financial Crimes and Fraud Solutions practice. His appointment continues to expand Treliant's client services and their focus on preventing financial crimes while protecting their organizations' operational integrity.

Darcy has over 25 years of financial crimes compliance experience spanning government, consulting, banking, and retail. His career roles have included serving as an Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Compliance Officer at Capital One, Citibank, and Canada's Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre (FINTRAC), as well as a Senior Advisor at Promontory Financial Group.

He most recently led a global team at Walmart responsible for overseeing the organizations AML and financial services compliance program. Darcy began his career with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), where he oversaw a national team of customs intelligence and investigative officers working with several government organizations, as part of the Integrated Proceeds of Crime (IPOC) joint force operation. In this role, he participated in creating the Canadian government's Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act and the establishment of FINTRAC.

"The costs of global financial crimes continue to mount in our industry: operational costs, reputational costs, and even opportunity costs have soared as companies divert resources and more focus is directed toward these unremitting risks," said John Arvanitis, Senior Managing Director of Treliant's Financial Crimes and Fraud Solutions practice. "Darcy's government, industry, advisory, and cross-border expertise offers our global clients a seasoned and comprehensive perspective on their efforts to de-escalate the risk of crime and money laundering on their organizations."

"I've committed my career to tipping the scales against financial crime," Darcy said. "I look forward to leveraging all I've done to help clients protect their organizations, from setting compliance strategy to streamlining risk management into day-to-day operations."

About Treliant

Treliant is an essential consulting firm serving banks, mortgage originators and servicers, fintechs, and other companies providing financial services globally. We are led by practitioners from the industry and the regulatory community who bring deep domain knowledge to help our clients drive business change and address the most pressing compliance, regulatory, and operational challenges.

We provide data-driven, technology-enabled consulting, implementation, staffing, and managed services solutions to the regulatory compliance, risk, credit, financial crimes, and capital markets functions of our clients.

Founded in 2005, Treliant is headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more visit www.treliant.com.

SOURCE Treliant

