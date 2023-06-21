Financial Crimes Program Innovator Todd Raque Joins Treliant as Managing Director

Treliant

21 Jun, 2023

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treliant, an essential consulting partner to the global financial industry, has named Todd Raque as Managing Director in the firm's Financial Crimes and Fraud Solutions practice. His appointment expands on Treliant's commitment to partnering with its clients to prevent financial crimes while maintaining operational integrity within their organizations.

Todd Raque, Managing Director, Financial Crimes and Fraud Solutions, Treliant
Todd has over 30 years of experience in anti-money laundering (AML), risk management, and law enforcement, and he has led transformation and remediation initiatives across both governance and operations within the financial industry. His past roles have included in-house, advisory, and regtech leadership responsibilities at national and international banks, payment providers, and fintechs. He has served as SVP, Head of AML Governance and Strategy, and Deputy BSA Officer at Citizens Financial Group; provided financial crimes consulting services at Deloitte and Crowe; and contributed to market development, sales, and innovations including artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) for suspicious activity monitoring as a financial crimes executive at Featurespace, a regtech software company.

"Todd joins us as our clients strive to transform their financial crimes and fraud programs to achieve breakthroughs in tackling the persistent risks within their operations," said John Arvantis, Senior Managing Director of Treliant's Financial Crimes and Fraud Solutions practice. "His trifecta of bank, advisory, and regtech leadership and experience in financial crimes programs avails to our clients the latest and best practices within the industry."

"The financial sector is poised to take its financial crimes containment efforts to the next level with technology innovations like AI/ML," Todd said. "I'm eager to share my experience in transforming AML and other risk management programs to enable our firm's clients to adopt leading practices and advanced tools in building program effectiveness and protecting their operations from illicit finance."

Treliant is an essential consulting firm serving banks, mortgage originators and servicers, fintechs, and other companies providing financial services globally. We are led by practitioners from the industry and the regulatory community who bring deep domain knowledge to help our clients drive business change and address the most pressing compliance, regulatory, and operational challenges.

We provide data-driven, technology-enabled consulting, implementation, staffing, and managed services solutions to the regulatory compliance, risk, credit, financial crimes, and capital markets functions of our clients.

Founded in 2005, Treliant is headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more visit www.treliant.com.

