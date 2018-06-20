Financial Education Benefits Center: A Body Can't Run on Empty

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a lot of controversy over what eating habits are the best ones to have or what diet is best to follow. Sometimes it can be difficult to say what eating habits are best because of each person's individual bodily needs. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits program, says that while it's good to take time to figure out what works best for each individual, the most important part is to remember that eating and drinking something is better than nothing.

"A car can't run with zero fuel in its system and neither can a human body. Like gas, some food may have better qualities than others, but when needed, low quality is better than not having anything," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC. Some health forums might proclaim that the writers would rather eat nothing than eat something that goes against their diet, but that is their personal choice and not everyone can follow that. There is also a difference between missing a singular meal and going several days without food or only taking in minimal calorie content. Getting into a habit of not eating over eating something junk food-related can have negative impacts over time.

Along the same lines is drinking something over nothing. With drinks like tea, coffee or power drinks like Gatorade versus water, some people might say that between the added sugars or other effects that come with caffeine, it would be better to drink nothing. However, that is simply not true. Many people don't realize they're dehydrated, which can affect performance in many day-to-day activities. Alcohol, however, will greatly dehydrate a body and is one of the few liquids that should still be avoided when considering trying to rehydrate.

Wanting to be aware of the quality of food ingested is a nice ideal, but it's not necessary to live a healthy life. Eating and drinking something will always be better than nothing, especially over an extended period of time. "FEBC hopes that its membership program makes getting food easier for members with its everyday discounts that include groceries, which may make it easier for people to make the food choices they would prefer," said Martinez.

