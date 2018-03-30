Financial Education Benefits Center Addresses Some Warm Weather Health Concerns

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring is here, summer is on its way and, with it, warm weather activities. Hiking, biking, swimming, summer camps, and summer sports are some of the activities Americans are looking forward to with the warmer weather. With that increased activity may come increased health risks, including concerns about accidents, allergies, and more. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company specializing in health and financial wellness resources, reminds members to stay healthy this spring and summer and be ready to handle any health issues.

"There's nothing better than spending time in the sun after a cold winter," said Jennifer Martinez, Manager at FEBC. "But, as with any season, spring and summer pose unique health concerns. FEBC members should know they have some resources for addressing those concerns when they arise."

Bugs are a natural part of spring and summer, but they may carry diseases that can pose health risks. Mosquitoes and ticks are the most well-known. Individuals can prevent exposure by using bug spray and covering their legs when walking through tall grass.

Spring also brings allergies, which can leave those affected sniffling and sneezing. Over-the-counter medication can be effective in preventing or treating symptoms, but if they get severe or other symptoms emerge, individuals may consider talking to a doctor for additional support.

Many children across America spend their summer months in summer camps. While each camp poses unique challenges, parents may have trouble deciding which camp to sign their kids up for. Some camps fill up fast. FEBC members can get help with finding summer camps through a work-life services benefit. The benefit can also help members coordinate child or elder care and more.

FEBC also offers a variety of health and wellness benefits that can benefit members in any season. Benefits connecting members to certified physicians can enable individuals and parents to ask questions about non-emergency health topics at no extra cost before deciding whether or not to see their primary care provider. Another benefit offers discounts on common over-the-counter allergy meds and bug sprays, as well as other products such as vitamins and natural cleaning supplies, through an online merchant.

"Spring and summer have a lot to offer, but we feel that our benefits have the right variety to help with any concerns that may arise," said Martinez. "We hope our members feel they have valuable resources at hand when they need them. That's one of our main goals: to help our members feel prepared."

About Financial Education Benefits Center

Financial Education Benefits Center is located in San Ramon, California. The membership company has already helped thousands save money and obtain the necessary education required to live a financially healthy life.

Financial Education Benefits Center has partnered with several name brand third-party companies to expand the financial and educational products and services available to its members and to provide a variety of wellness services as well.

