Financial Education Benefits Center Advocates for Dedication, Perseverance, and Assistance in a Health and Wellness Journey

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Like most good things in life, health and wellness take hard work, dedication, and persistence. There isn't a magic wand or a big button to press that will make it happen. There isn't even a one-size-fits-all diet or exercise routine that will work for everyone. Health and wellness is a journey and a lifestyle rather than a destination. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company that specializes in health and financial wellness resources, encourages those seeking health and wellness to surround themselves with support. The company offers several benefits that may support any health and wellness journey.

"When you think about being healthy, what comes to mind?" asked Jennifer Martinez, Manager at FEBC. "The benefits go beyond losing weight and getting more energy. But even knowing the potential benefits might not make it easier to start a new lifestyle."

Good health and wellness habits include exercising, eating right, and regular mental health attention. Those habits can improve health in a variety of ways, including reducing chances of heart disease. With the help of certain experts, exercise can even help with pain management and reduce dependency on pain medication. However, countless individuals are not regularly exercising or eating right.

Sometimes it can be hard to know where to start. Other times, it can be hard to keep going. The right support can motivate and inform at any juncture. Friends and family can provide support for fitness, eating right, and even mental health. But when individuals need more guidance, they may turn to professionals.

FEBC offers a variety of benefits in which members can get in contact with certified doctors, nutritionists, and mental health professionals. Such professionals can answer questions or give personalized advice. Members also have access to a variety of discounts on things like massage services, personal trainers, and counseling at participating locations. They can purchase discounted natural products and supplies like snacks, workout products, vitamins and supplements, and more through an online merchant.

"Our mission at FEBC to provide resources that help our members lead healthy, happy, and financially stress-free lives," said Martinez. "We hope our members see the potential in our benefits to change their lives for the better. And we hope they take the steps to do so. It can be hard and scary, but health and wellness are worthy goals."

About Financial Education Benefits Center

Financial Education Benefits Center is located in San Ramon, California. The membership company has already helped thousands save money and obtain the necessary education required to live a financially healthy life.

Financial Education Benefits Center has partnered with several name brand third-party companies to expand the financial and educational products and services available to its members and to provide a variety of wellness services as well.

Contact

To learn more about Financial Education Benefits Center, please contact:

Financial Education Benefits Center

2010 Crow Canyon Place Ste. 100

San Ramon, CA 94583

1-800-953-1388

info@febcp.com

Related Links

FEBC home page

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/financial-education-benefits-center-advocates-for-dedication-perseverance-and-assistance-in-a-health-and-wellness-journey-300626529.html

SOURCE Financial Education Benefits Center

Related Links

http://febcp.com

