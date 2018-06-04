Financial Education Benefits Center Encourages Adopting Small Habits to Stay Healthy in an Office Job

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Desk jobs can be deceivingly bad for health. While staying off the feet can give the illusion of relaxation, sitting all day can tax the body in other ways. What experts call the sitting disease can lead to a shorter life. Office workers may also experience aches and pains and eye strain from their working conditions. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company offering health and financial wellness benefits, encourages office workers to be proactive about their health.

"Desk jobs can be great for those who can't handle a labor-intensive job, but they come with their own dangers," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC. "Small things add up and you might find one day that your joints hurt or your back or neck aches. It's best to take action before that happens."

Office workers often lead very sedentary lives, and it's not uncommon for such workers to sit all day at work and go home just to sit in front of the television or a computer screen. This sitting disease can even cancel out the good effects of regular exercise. However, office workers can do a few things to try to stay healthy, such as taking regular breaks, setting up their desk ergonomically to reduce joint aches or requesting a standing desk. Additionally, an after-lunch walk can help break up the day and prevent the afternoon slump.

Prolonged screen usage can pose other problems. Eye strain can cause headaches, drowsiness and difficulty focusing. Computer glasses that counter blue light can help with that, but office workers should also take screen breaks by looking at something far away every 20 minutes or so. Screen time can be limited by getting up and walking over to co-workers when questions or issues come up rather than using a chat program.

FEBC also offers a variety of benefits that can help office workers in their pursuit for health and wellness. From access to certified medical professionals to fitness and vision discounts, members may find the support they need to establish healthy habits in a typically sedentary environment.

"When your job requires you to sit in front of a computer all day, it can be hard to do anything else," said Martinez. "But doing small things throughout the day can really help. We hope that our benefits can supplement those small things and help our members establish good habits for an overall healthy lifestyle."

