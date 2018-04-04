Financial Education Benefits Center Encourages Health and Wellness Across the Nation

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Health and wellness require a personal journey, with lifestyle changes and maybe even some sacrifices. According to a recent article, however, the location may also play a part. The Healthiest Communities Honor Roll made connections between fitness levels, the affluence of cities, educational attainment, and jobs. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC) believes that health and wellness are possible for all Americans and offers benefits that may help its members in their health and wellness journey.

"Everyone wants to be healthier, no matter where they live," said Jennifer Martinez, Manager at FEBC. "Even if some places have more healthy people than others, we believe that anyone with goals and good plans can improve their own health and wellness."

According to the article, the healthiest populations had the highest levels of physical activity, health insurance access, and life expectancy and the lowest rates of cancer and adverse mental health days. Locations in Colorado had a lot of presence in the rankings, but health and wellness should be attainable anywhere by anyone with the proper resources.

Even something as simple as individuals surrounding themselves with others who share their health and wellness goals can have a great impact on their own success.

FEBC members have access to a variety of resources that promote health and wellness. Some benefits put members in contact with certified doctors, nutritionists, and personal trainers. Others provide discounts on products like vitamins and supplements, lab tests, prescriptions, alternative medicine, medical imaging, and more.

"FEBC members have access to so many valuable services and discounts that can help them with their health and wellness," said Martinez. "Living in one of those healthy cities may help, but it's ultimately down to each individual to cultivate a healthy life. That effort can and should be focused on by everyone no matter where they live. At FEBC, our goal is to help people work toward their goals, and we hope our health and wellness benefits do just that."

About Financial Education Benefits Center

Financial Education Benefits Center is located in San Ramon, California. The membership company has already helped thousands save money and obtain the necessary education required to live a financially healthy life.

Financial Education Benefits Center has partnered with several name brand third-party companies to expand the financial and educational products and services available to its members and to provide a variety of wellness services as well.

