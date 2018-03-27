Financial Education Benefits Center Encourages Its Aging Members to Tend to Their Health and Wellness

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing old can be scary, but it can also be deeply rewarding. Elders are often seen as wise members of family or community having experienced or lived through a variety of joyful or challenging events. However, old age can come with its own set of challenges as health needs change. Commonly, vision, hearing, and other health concerns become more prominent in old age. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company, offers a variety of health and wellness benefits that can support members as they grow older.

"No one wants to get old, but there are some really great things that come with old age, like retirement and everything that new freedom entails," said Jennifer Martinez, Manager at FEBC. "For the downsides of growing old that relate to health and wellness, we hope to have our members covered through the benefits we offer for hearing, vision, and more."

They say hearing is one of the first things to go in old age. While each person may age differently, hearing does seem to suffer as the years go by. In fact, nearly half of adults age 65 or older experience hearing loss to some degree. Adults who notice that they have trouble with high-pitched sounds or background noises should see a doctor. The most common treatment for hearing loss is hearing aids, for which FEBC members have access to discounts through an online merchant.

As adults age, it's common for clouding and dryness to occur in their eyes. Aging adults may also have difficulty focusing on close objects, such as menus or electronic screens. Individuals may need reading glasses or bifocals to address such problems with eyesight. FEBC encourages its members, especially those who are approaching their later years, to continue to get eye exams every two years and offers benefits providing discounts on exams and eyewear.

Aging can come with a variety of other health concerns, from increased chance of developing illnesses to mobility problems that may make visiting a doctor challenging. FEBC's health and wellness benefits include a couple of options for speaking with certified doctors remotely, by phone or email, about any non-emergency topic. Aging adults can ask questions and get advice on how to stay healthy. FEBC members should note that these benefits are not health insurance and are not intended to replace health insurance.

"Getting old can be a rocky journey, but everyone goes through it," said Martinez. "We hope our benefits make the process easier and smoother and allow our older members to continue feeling young and carefree into their sunset years."

