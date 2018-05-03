Financial Education Benefits Center Encourages Members to Address Overall Health During Mental Health Month

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mental health is an important part of overall health and wellness, contributing to and being affected by physical health. For example, a common suggestion to treat depression or anxiety is to improve diet and exercise, while poor mental health can lead to heart disease and other conditions. In 1949, the Mental Health Association started recognizing May as Mental Health month to raise awareness about mental health. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company that offers health and financial resources, encourages the improvements of both mental and physical health for an overall healthy lifestyle.

"Health really is a lifestyle that requires attention to many different things," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC. "What you eat, how much you sleep, how much you exercise, how you think about yourself and how you deal with stress. It's a lot of work to get into good habits but it's worth it to live that kind of lifestyle."

When Americans think of mental health, they might think about their stress levels. Stress certainly impacts their lives and lifespan: chronic stress can lead to more serious problems. Others may connect mental health to happiness levels or production levels. While they may be related, part of good mental health is having a healthy mindset when unhappy.

There are many reasons mental health may be lacking. To address mental health, individuals may decide to take steps toward an overall healthy lifestyle, including healthy eating, exercising and addressing mental health and thought patterns. Individuals may find the most success by going slowly. Making one change at a time can be much easier than changing everything at once.

FEBC members have access to some resources that may help with such lifestyle changes. For example, they have access to alternative medicine and fitness discounts. Members in certain plan levels also have access to certified medical professionals who can answer questions via phone or email and give advice on best steps to achieve their health goals.

"Addressing one part of health can positively impact others, so if they take only a few steps toward health, they might be much better off than if they had taken no steps at all," said Martinez. "FEBC members don't have to take those steps alone, and they might not have to worry about cost as much given the discounts provided through our membership. We hope our benefits help our members take meaningful steps to improve their health and wellness."

