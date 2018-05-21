Financial Education Benefits Center Encourages Members to Utilize Membership Benefits for Exploring Nature as Part of Healthy Lifestyle

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Many people know that getting out in nature does some people good. But there are myriad positive effects on both physical and mental health that come from being immersed in a natural environment or simply engaging with nature in small ways in daily life. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company, has a variety of health and wellness benefits at the disposal of members, and also encourages healthy lifestyles that include getting out in nature.

Sonjachnyj/Bigstock.com

"While some people may be gung-ho for a camping or hiking trip, other people may not be as inclined — or physically able — to go on such an outing. But most people have a park or a trail they can walk or be in, just for a little dose of nature," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC. "Engaging with nature may be a really important part of a healthy lifestyle, which is a core value that we promote at FEBC."

FEBC members have access to a variety of services and savings that pertain to health and wellness. Between telehealth connections with qualified health professionals to discounts on prescription medication to alternative health discounts, FEBC members have a number of ways to approach their health with FEBC benefits. FEBC members who do use the services of health professionals through their membership benefits may wish to talk about how being in nature may help their lifestyle. FEBC members also have access to everyday savings including travel and food, which may complement outdoor or nature-based adventures.

"FEBC benefits are there to help our members make great choices and have more fun while saving," said Martinez. "Being in nature, whether solo or with family and friends, can be part of a greater healthy lifestyle that we hope our members strive for."

About Financial Education Benefits Center

Financial Education Benefits Center is located in San Ramon, California. The membership company has already helped thousands save money and obtain the necessary education required to live a financially healthy life.

Financial Education Benefits Center has partnered with several name brand third-party companies to expand the financial and educational products and services available to its members and to provide a variety of wellness services as well.

