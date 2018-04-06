Financial Education Benefits Center Encourages Parents to Brush Up on Good Dental Habits for Their Children

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Regular dental care is important for preventing cavities and gum disease. For kids, developing good dental habits early on is essential. However, about one-fifth of kids in the U.S. do not get regular dental care, and almost half of children get cavities before they start kindergarten. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company that specializes in health and financial wellness resources, reminds parents that dental care is important for the whole family. The company offers eligible members access to discounts on dental work at participating dental offices.

"Some people have difficulty keeping up with good dental habits," said Jennifer Martinez, Manager at FEBC. "But it's important that parents start early with their kids. We hope our benefit can help get members to the dentist for cleanings and consultations."

Poor dental habits lead to plaque buildup and cavities, which ultimately results in tooth decay. In children, tooth decay can lead to a life of dental problems and can even lead to chronic ear and sinus infections as well as future cardiovascular disease. Good oral hygiene practices are effective in preventing tooth decay.

Parents and their kids should practice twice-daily brushing, daily flossing, and avoidance of sugary food and drinks. Kids often learn best through imitation, so parents are encouraged to include their children in their dental habits. If their own habits are lacking, now is a good time to develop them with their kids.

Regular dental visits are also recommended; such cleanings are effective to remove any stubborn plaque and dental professionals can give personalized guidance on at-home dental practices. FEBC members in the highest membership tier have access to a dental benefit that provides discounts on dental services at a participating dental practice. This benefit is not insurance, but it may supplement insurance depending on the insurance company.

"Dental health is important, but we're afraid it often gets overlooked in busy schedules," said Martinez. "At FEBC, we hope our members who have access to the dental discounts benefit find regular dental visits more accessible and helpful in keeping their kids healthy. Members also have access to a variety of other health and wellness benefits that may improve their family's health overall."

