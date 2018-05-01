Financial Education Benefits Center Encourages Roadway Adventures With Roadside Assistance Benefit

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The weather is warming up, triggering many Americans' wanderlust. For many, spring weather might bring on the road trip bug. While road trips can be taken any time of the year, spring signals a change in weather that brings wildflowers and color into the landscape. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company that specializes in health and financial wellness resources, encourages adventure and offers some benefits to support that goal.

"There's nothing like sunshine and longer days to inspire adventure," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC. "Our members who can't wait to get on the road should know that they have access to a roadside assistance benefit that can aid them if they find themselves stranded somewhere along the way."

While road trips are all about adventure, there are some things that individuals can do to make sure their trip is as stress-free as they hope it will be. Bringing a paper map can be useful in case phones die or service cuts out. Maps can also provide entertainment and surprise detours when placed in children's hands. Families should talk to locals — after all, road trips are all about experiencing the country and that includes people — for recommendations on detours and places locals love.

For a healthy road trip, families should bring healthy snacks and make sure to take frequent breaks to get out of the car, stretch the muscles and even get some cardio in if possible. Taking breaks from each other can also ease tensions that are sure to arise when stuck in a car for long periods of time.

Families should also pay attention to their vehicle, which is their home away from home. Getting a quick checkup and oil change before disembarking is smart. Having and knowing how to use roadside assistance is also important in case something does happen, such as miscalculating the distance to the next gas station or driving over a nail. FEBC members have access to a roadside assistance benefit that can help them with fuel, fluids, tire problems, lock-ins and more.

"We don't want our members to worry about their car when they're on an adventure," said Martinez. "That's why we offer a roadside service benefit. Members who want to try to minimize costs on their trip may even find discounts for restaurants they visit away from home. In the end, we hope our members can focus on making their trip a success."

About Financial Education Benefits Center

Financial Education Benefits Center is located in San Ramon, California. The membership company has already helped thousands save money and obtain the necessary education required to live a financially healthy life.

Financial Education Benefits Center has partnered with several name brand third-party companies to expand the financial and educational products and services available to its members and to provide a variety of wellness services as well.

Contact

To learn more about Financial Education Benefits Center, please contact:

Financial Education Benefits Center

2010 Crow Canyon Place Ste. 100

San Ramon, CA 94583

1-800-953-1388

info@febcp.com

Related Links

FEBC home page

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/financial-education-benefits-center-encourages-roadway-adventures-with-roadside-assistance-benefit-300639814.html

SOURCE Financial Education Benefits Center