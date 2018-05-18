Financial Education Benefits Center: Healthy Eating Shouldn't Be Stressful

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Food and stress have a relationship that can make or break a healthy lifestyle. While health and wellness advice often touts reduced stress, dieting with the goal of eating healthy can actually add stress, especially if the diet is restrictive. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company that offers health and financial wellness resources, recommends that if reducing stress is the goal, individuals might consider looking into diets featuring moderation rather than restriction.

"Some people do well on a restrictive diet, but others might get more stress than benefit," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC. "No diet is one-size-fits-all and every person might have to invent their own healthy eating habits. But talking to a professional can certainly help reduce any stress that can surface in that process."

When stress is an issue, restrictive diets can do more harm than good. In fact, individuals who stress eat may find themselves in a vicious cycle when attempting to follow a restrictive diet meant to promote health and wellness. Instead, individuals may consider prioritizing moderation in their diet. Instead of cutting out foods entirely, it might be okay to indulge occasionally as long as their eating foundation is based on clean, whole foods.

There is also value in intuitive eating, which is a fancy way to say that individuals should listen to their body. The practice distinguishes between hunger signals related to emotions, like stress, and those representing real physical hunger. Individuals who practice intuitive eating eat when they are hungry and stop when they are full, incorporating a personal sense of moderation.

FEBC members who are defining their eating style and how it relates to stress and health and wellness have access to some benefits that may be useful. Certain members can contact certified health professionals on the phone to speak about nutrition habits, like what to eat and when, or even address their stress. All FEBC members have access to discounts on everyday purchases, including groceries. Such discounts may help them eat healthy on a budget.

"Eating healthy is hard and it's important to have good resources in the process," said Martinez. "At FEBC, we support our members in striving for a healthy lifestyle, and eating is a big part of that."

