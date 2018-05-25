Financial Education Benefits Center Hopes to Brighten Members' Days With Benefits Promoting Healthy Skin Under the Sun

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The sun is coming out as we get closer to summer, and doctors recommend bringing out the sunscreen as well. There are countless brands of sunscreen, but reports have recently shown that they are not all equal. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company specializing in health and financial wellness, reminds individuals and parents to pay attention to the type of sunscreen that they use and to ask a medical professional for advice on which ones are most effective.

"Being out in the sun can feel amazing, but that sunshine can do more than cause bright red burns if not protected," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC. "With the right sunscreen, you can prevent painful burns, awkward tans and more serious health issues."

Sun exposure, particularly UV light, increases the risk of developing melanoma, which is the most serious type of skin cancer. In fact, one in five Americans is at risk of getting some form of skin cancer in their lifetimes. Applying sunscreen can reduce that risk by blocking UV light, but the type of sunscreen used matters.

Recent reports have collected data on a variety of sunscreen products and determined that many do not work as advertised or contain toxic or worrisome ingredients. This can be especially alarming for sunscreens marketed for children. Additionally, federal regulators warn Americans against pills or drinks being advertised as protection from the damaging effect of sunshine. Such products have so far not been approved by the FDA and may not work as advertised.

FEBC urges its members to use quality sunscreen and to follow the instructions for use on the label. FEBC members who are in certain membership tiers have access to certified doctors who can answer questions over the phone about good sun practices. They may suggest limited sun exposure and reapplying sunscreen every couple of hours. Members also have access to discounts on groceries, which may include sunscreen products, though they should be mindful of the type they purchase.

"At FEBC, we care about our members' health and aim to provide benefits that support their wellness, including their financial wellness when it comes to purchasing necessary items like those for skin protection," said Martinez.

