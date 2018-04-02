Financial Education Benefits Center Members Can Strive for Work-Life Balance With Various Health and Wellness Benefits

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Work-life balance is hard to achieve in this busy world. With flexible jobs and digital overlap between work and personal time, it can be hard to distinguish between the two. However, striking a balance is good for mental and physical health because it can enable individuals to reduce stress. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company specializing in health and financial wellness benefits, encourages members to put effort toward achieving work-life balance and offers some benefits that may support that goal.

"It can be easy to burn out when you have trouble leaving work at the office, so to speak," said Jennifer Martinez, Manager at FEBC. "It's important to take breaks from work and get some 'me' time to recharge the batteries."

Achieving work-life balance can reduce stress and free up time to spend with family, friends, or oneself, which can lead to a happier and more fulfilling life. To make work less stressful, experts suggest learning how to say "no." Taking on extra tasks when already very busy simply leads to extra stress and potentially working longer hours to finish that extra work.

Two big things individuals can do to have a better work-life balance is to establish clear boundaries between work and personal time — and use the time well. Setting boundaries may require sitting down with a supervisor or peers and talking about availability outside work and when it's okay to expect responses to work emails. Some individuals may choose to "unplug" from digital work accounts, like email, all together on weekends, for example.

Using work time or personal time well may mean analyzing how time was spent in a day and deciding whether to cut out certain activities that were not effective uses of time and may have extended the workday. Personal time should include "me" time in which individuals can recharge their batteries, whether that means participating in fun activities or focusing on health and wellness.

FEBC members have access to some benefits that can help them with their "me" time. An instant deals benefit offers discounts on fun activities like movie theater tickets, concerts, museums, sporting events, and more. Other benefits put members in contact with nutritionists, personal trainers, and certified doctors who can give personalized support on general health and wellness practices, including mental health for those who need help overcoming stress in the workplace or at home.

"Work-life balance is something most people want but might not really know how to get," said Martinez. "Our benefits may help our members on their journey toward balance, and we hope they find them useful."

About Financial Education Benefits Center

Financial Education Benefits Center is located in San Ramon, California. The membership company has already helped thousands save money and obtain the necessary education required to live a financially healthy life.

Financial Education Benefits Center has partnered with several name brand third-party companies to expand the financial and educational products and services available to its members and to provide a variety of wellness services as well.

Contact

To learn more about Financial Education Benefits Center, please contact:

Financial Education Benefits Center

2010 Crow Canyon Place Ste. 100

San Ramon, CA 94583

1-800-953-1388

info@febcp.com

Related Links

FEBC home page

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/financial-education-benefits-center-members-can-strive-for-work-life-balance-with-various-health-and-wellness-benefits-300622803.html

SOURCE Financial Education Benefits Center

Related Links

https://febcp.com

