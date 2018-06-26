Financial Education Benefits Center: Members May Be Able to Afford a Healthier, More Entertaining Lifestyle

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A budget is often good enough to sustain a person's lifestyle, but not good enough to help pursue one's goals. Individuals might even feel like their budget is spent before the month begins to help them survive. Some families may have room in their monthly budget to indulge in sweet treats or fun outings on occasion. However, many others wish they could afford to be healthier or a little more frugal instead. Members of the Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company, don't have to choose between health, budget and entertainment and can use a variety of savings to adjust their budget in healthy, entertaining directions.

"We know that everyone is limited by their monthly budget," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC. "While most of us spend our time and money preserving our current lifestyle, it is important to look for ways to pursue a better standard of healthy living."

While many of us want to live healthier, it may seem impossible to pursue a healthy lifestyle. To help people pursue their ideal lifestyle, FEBC members can gain savings on several routine examinations and goods. When a member chooses to sign up with the FEBC, they connect themselves to a wide variety of health and wellness benefits, including discounts on medical necessities and access to certified medical professionals for those on the highest membership tier. While these benefits are not health insurance, any member can benefit from some savings on everyday expenses.

"If certain members feel that they need help affording their routine lifestyle payments or if they feel forced to cut so much it doesn't seem like a fun lifestyle anymore, then these benefits should be able to help them," said Martinez, "We hope our members will be able to gain a healthier, more entertaining lifestyle because of the discounts in our benefits."

About Financial Education Benefits Center

Financial Education Benefits Center is located in San Ramon, California. The membership company has already helped thousands save money and obtain the necessary education required to live a financially healthy life.

Financial Education Benefits Center has partnered with several name brand third-party companies to expand the financial and educational products and services available to its members and to provide a variety of wellness services as well.

