Financial Education Benefits Center Offers a Variety of Discounts for Everyday Expenses

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Budgeting can be difficult when everything begs for financial attention. Groceries, entertainment, medical necessities like prescriptions, vision and dental - all those things can add up and tip a budget into the red. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC) is a membership benefits company that offers a variety of benefits with discounts and savings plans so members can save money on daily purchases.

"They say the devil is in the details and that might be true when it comes to small purchases derailing a tight budget," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC. "Being able to spend less on essential and non-essential things can help keep that budget positive."

Saving money on essential expenses can allow families to focus their saved money elsewhere, whether they choose to invest in more fun activities for the family or put that extra cash toward saving goals. FEBC members can even find discounts on entertainment and fun activities to keep those expenses down.

All FEBC members have access to discounts on essential medical staples, like vision, dental, prescriptions and even some alternative medicine offerings. Eligible members also gain access to doctors or nurses over the phone. Members should be aware that these benefits are not insurance and should not replace insurance.

"At FEBC, we know that it's not always possible to cut down on expenses," said Martinez. "We hope that our benefits can help families reduce those expenses and put that saved money toward better use every day."

Financial Education Benefits Center is located in San Ramon, California. The membership company has already helped thousands save money and obtain the necessary education required to live a financially healthy life.

Financial Education Benefits Center has partnered with several name brand third-party companies to expand the financial and educational products and services available to its members and to provide a variety of wellness services as well.

