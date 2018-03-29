Financial Education Benefits Center Offers a Variety of Lifestyle Benefits to Members

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC) is a membership benefits company that offers health and wellness, protection, and financial packages to members of various plan levels. The benefits in each package are services and discounts that are designed to make life easier for FEBC members. FEBC aims to provide comprehensive lifestyle benefits, meaning they address many aspects of a person's life. Benefits are as diverse as telehealth services connecting FEBC members with board-certified physicians to discounts on movie tickets.

"Members of all plan levels have access to a new suite of benefits packages that are about wellness across the board," said Jennifer Martinez, Manager at FEBC. "Whether that means the health of you or your family or savings on things you purchase every day."

The health and wellness package benefits come in the form of services that connect members with health professionals and discounts on things like prescription medication and medical imaging at participating providers. One benefit available to members of multiple plan levels is the work-life services benefit, which connects FEBC members with counselors who help with finding the best schools, childcare, eldercare, and more.

A protection package is offered to members of multiple plan levels, with benefits including identity theft protection. For members of higher plan levels, the protection package may include roadside assistance and global travel assistance.

The financial package is for members of higher plan levels, and these members have access to benefits like a tax helpline and a legal services benefit. It's important to know, though, that finance management resources are available as downloadable documents to all FEBC members on the FEBC website.

Depending on the nature of the benefit, some services are completely included with the cost of an FEBC membership; other services might be covered up to a certain amount or discounted up to a certain amount. The company does not provide insurance.

The benefits discussed here represent just a few that are offered by FEBC to its members.

"We believe we've created a rich resource of services for our members and we're proud to be offering it," said Martinez.

About Financial Education Benefits Center

Financial Education Benefits Center is located in San Ramon, California. The membership company has already helped thousands save money and obtain the necessary education required to live a financially healthy life.

Financial Education Benefits Center has partnered with several name brand third-party companies to expand the financial and educational products and services available to its members and to provide a variety of wellness services as well.

Contact

To learn more about Financial Education Benefits Center, please contact:

Financial Education Benefits Center

2010 Crow Canyon Place Ste. 100

San Ramon, CA 94583

1-800-953-1388

info@febcp.com

Related Links

FEBC home page

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/financial-education-benefits-center-offers-a-variety-of-lifestyle-benefits-to-members-300621809.html

SOURCE Financial Education Benefits Center

Related Links

https://febcp.com

