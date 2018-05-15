Financial Education Benefits Center Offers Health Benefits Members Can Count on for Pets and the Whole Family

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pets here in America are often seen as an extension of the family. In fact, many people half-jokingly respond that their pets are their best friends or even their children. People might go out of their way to treat their furred, scaled or feathered family members to the finer things in life, even at the expense of their own comfort. Pets give comforts that sometimes other people just aren't able to provide and they hold a special place in the hearts of their owners. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company that offers health and financial resources, understands how important pets are to a family and offers veterinary discounts to help members keep their pets healthy.

Pets provide their humans tangible benefits, usually in the form of improved health. They help people destress, which can lower blood pressure. That alone is a huge benefit, but there's also a decent correlation between pet owners and people who have lower levels of cholesterol. Pets can be great teachers as well. Children who interact with pets can be more social, respectful and responsible. Moreover, pets can help children build stronger immune systems as they grow up.

"Pets — okay, animals in general — just bring out a whole other side of people that can be so much kinder. Pets really make us better people," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC. "Pets do so much for humans and they should return the favor by doing everything they can to keep their pets happy and healthy, which might require visits to the vet every now and then."

With all the good that pets do for their owners' health, social habits and other behaviors, it's important that owners be responsible and properly take care of their pets. Regular checkups, just like for humans, are very important. While vet visits may stress out the little guys for a bit, everyone in the family will do better knowing that their extended family member's health is in top condition. FEBC is happy to contribute in what ways it can to everyone's family — socially, physically and emotionally — with discounts to help ease any potential financial burden caused by these checkups.

About Financial Education Benefits Center

Financial Education Benefits Center is located in San Ramon, California. The membership company has already helped thousands save money and obtain the necessary education required to live a financially healthy life.

Financial Education Benefits Center has partnered with several name brand third-party companies to expand the financial and educational products and services available to its members and to provide a variety of wellness services as well.

2010 Crow Canyon Place Ste. 100

San Ramon, CA 94583

1-800-953-1388

info@febcp.com

