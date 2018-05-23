Financial Education Benefits Center Offers Resources to Help Members Strengthen Their Immune System

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. has experienced a long flu season, but it seems to be winding down at last. While a vaccine may have helped countless Americans avoid the virus, having a healthy immune system can also help individuals stay healthy by fighting germs and bacteria. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company specializing in health and financial wellness resources, offers a variety of benefits that can aid members in strengthening their immune systems and working toward overall health.

Credit: fizkes/Bigstock

"Focusing on maintaining a healthy lifestyle can help people in so many ways," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC. "When you exercise, eat well and get enough sleep, don't you feel better? The benefits of doing all those things can extend to keeping you healthy for a long time."

The immune system is responsible for fighting infections. It also remembers previous infections to help the body fight them in the future. Individuals can work toward boosting their immune system by following advice for general health and wellness. Eating healthy, "colorful" foods, including plenty of fruits and vegetables, exercising regularly and getting enough sleep can all benefit overall health.

Individuals can also take steps to reduce exposure to viruses and bacteria that are commonly behind sicknesses. Washing hands and cooking meat thoroughly can reduce potential risks of getting sick.

FEBC members in certain membership tiers have access to certified doctors via phone who can answer questions about establishing a healthy lifestyle or about symptoms of sickness. Members have access to various discounts that can support such a lifestyle, such as groceries, fitness and alternative medicine.

"When in doubt, it doesn't hurt to speak to a professional about how to prevent sickness," said Martinez. "With our benefits, we hope our members feel that they can take steps to stay healthy and improve their wellness and immune system. Hopefully next year, they won't have to worry too much about getting sick."

