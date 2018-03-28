Financial Education Benefits Center Offers Wellness Benefits Which May Help Members With Migraines Find Treatment

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A migraine is a specific kind of a severe headache that affects tens of millions of Americans today. There is no singular cause, trigger, or treatment for all people who experience migraines. This article, for example, details the unique approaches of several different sufferers of migraines as they attempt to ease their pain. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company, has wellness benefits that sufferers of migraines may find useful in their treatment process.

"Individuals who have migraines experience pain on a very high level, and it can disrupt lives," said Jennifer Martinez, Manager at FEBC. "FEBC members who get migraines might find help through the health-related benefits the company offers."

These benefits are varied and may address several different components of migraine treatment. First, the telehealth benefits allow FEBC members of multiple plan levels to talk to health professionals about non-emergency health-related issues, including migraines. For example, FEBC members can ask questions online from the comfort of their homes and receive personalized responses from board-certified physicians.

For migraine sufferers who need prescription medication, FEBC offers an Rx discount benefit to members of multiple plan levels. Members can search for a participating pharmacy and receive a discount when they purchase their medication at that location.

If migraine sufferers have an order from a doctor to undergo medical imaging in the form of an MRI or CT scan, discounts are also available to FEBC members for imaging at participating centers. FEBC members who utilize the medical imaging benefit will receive assistance with appointment coordination as well as a discount when paying for the scan. FEBC members should note that these benefits are not health insurance and are not intended to replace health insurance.

"Migraines can be debilitating and isolating, but the folks who suffer from them shouldn't have to find treatment alone," said Martinez. "We hope our FEBC benefits can be of use to people with migraines—or anyone who needs a little extra help with their health."

