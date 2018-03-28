Financial Education Benefits Center on Healthy Weight Loss

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring is upon us, and many Americans may be turning their attention to losing weight in pursuit of a beach body. While it's a common goal, weight loss looks different for everyone, and what works for one person may not work for another. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company that specializes in health and financial wellness encourages its members to seek professional advice on any weight loss goal and to form habits supporting good health overall.

"The sun is starting to come out in many places across the U.S., and that means beach trips are in the near future," said Jennifer Martinez, Manager at FEBC. "For some people, that means it's time to work on losing that winter weight. There are healthy and unhealthy ways to do that, so we recommend an informed approach."

Basic weight loss principles prescribe burning more calories than are consumed. That may mean changing diet or adding exercise to a routine or both. But the way each of those happen will be different for each person, centering around some key practices.

Healthy nutrition includes limiting calories, sugar, and starch; consuming protein, fat, and vegetables; and staying hydrated. While some individuals swear by a keto or specialized diet, limiting food to that extent does not work for everyone. Additionally, some may find success in intermittent fasting. Individuals considering any new diet change should consult with a professional to make sure any changes are safe and healthy.

Similarly, exercise routines may focus on cardio or muscle building. Individuals may find success in establishing a running routine, or they may choose to attend group classes. Others may need more personalized guidance.

FEBC offers a variety of benefits that may support weight loss and general health goals, including some that put members in contact with doctors or nutritionists via email or phone. Other benefits provide discounts on supplemental products like protein powder, healthy snacks, and vitamins. And another offers discounts with participating personal trainers.

"Whatever our members decide to do in their pursuit of health and wellness, we hope they find value in our benefits," said Martinez. "There's nothing better than feeling healthy and happy, especially when the sun is out and the waves are lapping at your toes."

