Financial Education Benefits Center on How to Make Saved Money Count

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's always a good idea to save money whenever possible, but what's the best way to use the money that was saved? While some families may need to save money to be able to afford necessary expenses, others might have financial goals or simply want to surprise a loved one with a gift. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company specializing in health and financial wellness, offers a variety of discount benefits and financial resources that can help members work toward financial goals.

"There are many reasons to save money, but it's sometimes hard to actually do so," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC. "Sometimes when you manage to save some money, you turn around and spend it on something else before getting the chance to redirect it. Learning how to maximize the money you save is a valuable skill that can lead to financial success."

Common savings goals may include saving for retirement, to start a family, to buy a house or to fund a vacation. Other financial goals may involve paying down debts or investing. All such goals are more successful the more funds go toward them. Individuals can increase their saving power by either increasing their income or decreasing their expenses. They should be careful, however, of falling victim to lifestyle inflation.

Money can be saved in many ways. Families can cut back on expenses like internet, phone or cable bills by selecting smaller packages. Or they can utilize coupons and discounts to spend less on groceries, entertainment or even prescriptions, dental work and eyewear. FEBC offers discounts on everyday expenses that can help free up money to go toward financial goals.

Once that money is saved, individuals working to save money should do so proactively. While individuals may need to speak to a financial expert about the best strategy for their situation, some experts suggest investing in oneself first. That means setting aside personal money before paying bills. The principle can also apply to saved money from discounts: individuals can move saved money promptly into a savings account before it can be spent elsewhere. FEBC members have access to valuable and easy-to-use budgeting tools for those who want to track and plan their spending.

"Being able to save money is really a skill that must be learned," said Martinez. "We support our members in pursuing their financial goals by providing them with discounts and budget tools to get them going."

