Financial Education Benefits Center on How to Survive Record-Breaking Hot Weather on a Budget

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- May was an extra hot month with several states breaking record high temperatures. With the summer months still ahead, the question of how to survive the inevitably warmer weather may be coming up across the nation. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a member benefits company specializing in health and financial wellness, offers a variety of benefits that can help members get through the hot season.

"High temperatures are hard to handle because you can't just take off a sweater to feel better," said Jennifer Martinez, Manager at FEBC. "AC can help but it can be costly. Of course, staying cool is important for more than just comfort."

The United States is seeing an uptick in temperatures across the nation. States are reporting broken records like they are high scores. Anticipating a trend of high temperatures through the summer months, FEBC offers some advice to stay healthy in the warmth without breaking the bank. Staying cool at home could include strategic fan placement and ice usage if AC is not an option.

With warm weather comes bright sunshine. Sunscreen is important to protect the skin from harmful UV rays that can cause skin cancer in extreme cases. Individuals should also consider seeking shade and covering their skin. FEBC members have access to discounts on things like groceries and prescriptions that may cover sunscreen and even sun-blocking hats.

Staying hydrated is also extremely important in hot weather to try to prevent heat exhaustion or stroke, which can have severe symptoms. If heat stroke is suspected, members should treat it as an emergency and seek urgent care. However, if it is not that severe, members in certain FEBC membership tiers may speak to a certified medical professional to get advice on treatment and prevention. As membership benefits company, FEBC does not offer any form of health insurance.

"With the increasing temperatures and record-breaking heat waves, it might be best to be prepared before it gets unbearable," said Martinez. "We hope our benefits help members save money on items that will help them stay comfortable and healthy in the sun."

