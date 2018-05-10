Financial Education Benefits Center: Parents Who Need to Focus on Own Health May Find Use in Membership Benefits

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For parents who are devoted to their kids, kids usually come first. Parents may sideline their own health as they focus on their children's lives. And while rest and relaxation are important, busy parents may even put serious health concerns on the backburner. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company, offers health and wellness benefits that may be helpful to busy parents.

oksix/Bigstock.com

"A lot of parents are in the same boat: they want to give everything to their kids, give them all the opportunities to succeed and have great lives. But a full life can also take a toll on parents," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC. "FEBC's benefits offer savings on health and wellness services and products that parents can use to focus on their own well-being."

Whether it's a new parent dealing with sleeplessness and huge life changes after a baby is born or parents of older kids shuttling students all over between school and a packed schedule of activities, parents may have barely a minute to spare. Some people's pursuit of parental perfection may be actively adverse to their own health, including mental health. Parents should consult physicians and mental health professionals to figure out an optimal approach to balancing their devotion to their kids with their own health.

Additionally, FEBC members have access to a variety of services that are discounted or included with their membership related to health. These include telehealth benefits, which connect members remotely with health professionals, as well as pharmacy discounts at participating locations. FEBC members should note that any benefits from the company are not insurance and not intended to replace insurance.

"With savings and services from FEBC, members can have some more flexibility when it comes to their own health," said Martinez. "We want to promote the idea that parents can be smart about their own health even as they care for their children."

About Financial Education Benefits Center

Financial Education Benefits Center is located in San Ramon, California. The membership company has already helped thousands save money and obtain the necessary education required to live a financially healthy life.

Financial Education Benefits Center has partnered with several name brand third-party companies to expand the financial and educational products and services available to its members and to provide a variety of wellness services as well.

Financial Education Benefits Center Newsroom

Contact

To learn more about Financial Education Benefits Center, please contact:

Financial Education Benefits Center

2010 Crow Canyon Place Ste. 100

San Ramon, CA 94583

1-800-953-1388

info@febcp.com

Related Images

parents-and-health.jpg

Parents and Health

oksix/Bigstock.com

image2.png

Related Links

FEBC homepage

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/financial-education-benefits-center-parents-who-need-to-focus-on-own-health-may-find-use-in-membership-benefits-300646144.html

SOURCE Financial Education Benefits Center

Related Links

http://febcp.com

