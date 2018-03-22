Financial Education Benefits Center Promotes Mental Health Routine With Counseling Benefit

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Physical health is an important aspect of health and wellness, but mental health is also important and goes hand-in-hand. While many Americans strive for a regular exercise routine, how many give their mental health attention on a regular basis? Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company specializing in health and financial wellness resources, suggests developing a routine to foster good mental health and offers a counseling benefit intended to help members in that endeavor.

"It's easy to imagine what an exercise routine may look like to support physical health, but what about a routine for mental health?" asked Jennifer Martinez, Manager at FEBC. "Some may find benefit in regular meditation, while others may simply stop and reflect on what they feel grateful for each day."

It may be easy to get swept into daily life and only think about mental health when stress or other factors become overwhelming. The key to good mental health is catching those things before they get worse. Reflecting on mental health may enable individuals to see issues before they get worse, and address them.

For example, stress can be a constant factor in life and has the power to overwhelm and even cause physical symptoms. But, if addressed early by identifying and addressing stressors, those physical symptoms or a potential breakdown may be prevented.

There are many things individuals can regularly do for their mental health to develop balance and foster happiness. Exercise is a big one and can support greater health and wellness goals. Individuals can also meditate, socialize, and spend time outside. For those who may need extra support, counselors can be an excellent resource for talking about issues or asking for advice.

FEBC members in the highest membership tier have access to a counseling benefit that provides confidential support intended to work out problems before they become crises. That could include anything such as grief, relationship or work problems, or anxiety or depression. The experienced EAP counselors can also refer members to locally licensed counselors if necessary for additional, ongoing support, at an additional cost depending on the local counselor.

"Mental health is important, and we hope our members who have access to the counseling benefit use it," said Martinez. "Even if things get a little too hectic, talking to a counselor can help untangle everything going through your head. At FEBC, we hope our members use all the benefits that support health and wellness and strive for a happy, healthy life."

About Financial Education Benefits Center

Financial Education Benefits Center is located in San Ramon, California. The membership company has already helped thousands save money and obtain the necessary education required to live a financially healthy life.

Financial Education Benefits Center has partnered with several name brand third-party companies to expand the financial and educational products and services available to its members and to provide a variety of wellness services as well.

Contact

To learn more about Financial Education Benefits Center, please contact:

Financial Education Benefits Center

2010 Crow Canyon Place Ste. 100

San Ramon, CA 94583

1-800-953-1388

info@febcp.com

Related Links

FEBC home page

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/financial-education-benefits-center-promotes-mental-health-routine-with-counseling-benefit-300618316.html

SOURCE Financial Education Benefits Center

Related Links

https://febcp.com

