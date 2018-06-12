Financial Education Benefits Center Reiterates the Importance of Identity Theft Protection

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The identity theft world is constantly changing and it can be difficult to know how to protect oneself from new trends. A recent warning showed that even diligent credit report checks may not help consumers detect a new type of fraud known as synthetic identity fraud. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC) is a membership benefits company that offers an identity theft protection resource to help members monitor their credit and try to keep it safe.

"Identity theft happens every day and it's becoming harder to know if it has happened to you, even if you try," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC. "We encourage everyone to get help understanding how fraud can happen, what to look for and what to do if it happens to them."

Synthetic identity fraud is a unique fraud trend in which identity thieves create a fake consumer using personal information from several different consumers, both real and fake. They might take one person's social security number and another's address, for example, so the owner of the social security number will never receive bills or notices for any fraudulent line of credit taken out using their SSN. Children, the elderly and the homeless are at highest risk of this type of fraud because they are the least likely to use their credit often.

Common advice to try to prevent fraud is to refrain from giving out one's social security number unless necessary, freezing one's credit or that of a child or other family member and regularly checking one's credit report. FEBC encourages its members to use the identity theft protection benefit provided to them in their membership. The benefit features professional credit monitoring and access to experts who know what they are looking for and what steps to take if they notice unusual activity.

"New trends in identity theft can be scary because you might never know what to expect, so it's important to talk to a professional," said Martinez. "With our benefit, our members have access to experts who stay updated on all those trends and try to stay ahead of them."

